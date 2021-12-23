ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 1.24% to $246.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $250.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 1.0% to 28,960.31 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Stock Markets#Wall Street#Shanghai#Covid#Asian#Ap
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China Expected to Fail Its US Trade Commitments by Year's End

SAN FRANCISCO - Sino-U.S. trade tensions could flare up again as it appears China will miss its obligations under a nearly expired agreement that emerged from a dispute during the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, analysts said. The Economic and Trade Agreement signed by the two superpowers in...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
STOCKS
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC New York

Stock Futures Are Muted After S&P 500 Hits Another Record High

Stock futures were calm early Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on its record highs in the final week of the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 5 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were also little changed. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Dow adds nearly 300 points, S&P 500 hits record as investors look for Santa rally

U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and hit an intraday record for the first time in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 275 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.3%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy