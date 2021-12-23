ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fined $210 Million, Livestreaming Star Viya Is Latest Chinese Celebrity Handed Exemplary Punishment

By Vivienne Chow
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Np9YO_0dUK80Hm00

Viya, China ’s queen of live streaming, has been fined RMB1.34 billion ($210 million) and had her social media account suspended as punishment for tax evasion. The penalties make her the latest celebrity target in 15-month crackdown on the country’s entertainment and cultural industries.

Tax authorities said on Monday that the 36-year-old Viya (real name: Huang Wei), has underpaid her tax despite repeated reminders, “severely threatening national security of tax income,” and earning her a heavy penalty. However, she would not face legal charges if she pays up her fines on time, the authorities added.

State media The People’s Daily commented that the law will not be lenient in regulating the development of the new economy. Other celebrities have been told that they have just ten days to get their tax affairs in order.

Viya apologized on her Weibo microblogging account, saying that she accepted the penalty completely and will raise money to pay off the fines in time. Her husband Dong Kaifeng also made a public apology.

Viya is one of China’s biggest social media influencers and has sold vast quantities of dollars of goods through her live streaming activities. She was named the country’s number one in 2021 by website Zhihu, with more than 17 million fans on the Alibaba-owned e-commerce site Taobao, delivering an estimated sales turnover of more than RMB300 million ($46.5 million).

Viya is not the first social media influencer to be fined recently. Last month, two other live streamers were fined and had their online shops and social media accounts suspended. But the scale of Viya’s fine is staggering. It is almost double that of China’s top female movie star Fan Bingbing who was ordered to pay RMB883 million ($129 million) in 2018 .

Chinese authorities have been waging war on what they see as unhealthy or immoral elements within the entertainment and cultural industries and have described the sector as “chaotic.” Celebrities and prominent business leaders are also being used as high-profile examples.

In addition to Fan, actor Zheng Shuang was this year embroiled in a surrogate controversy earlier . She was fined $5 million for tax evasion in August. Idol Kris Wu was arrested over alleged rape charges and detained by the police in August. Beloved actress-director Zhao Wei was scrubbed from the internet and has vanished from public sight in September. Beijing last year also abruptly halted the blockbuster IPO of Ant Group, controlled by Zhao’s close friend Jack Ma.

The crackdown also appears motivated by the government’s plans to have the media and entertainment sector serve Communist Party ideals. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently told 3,000 members of the industry that they are “culture workers.” He explained that celebrities, entertainers, creatives and artists, must possess moral character. Art and culture should not be the slaves of the market, Xi said.

Comments / 3

Related
Variety

Chinese Streamer iQiyi’s Woes Have Been Long in the Making

Once billed as the “Netflix of China,” video streaming firm iQiyi is now laying off staff in order to bring its costs under control. The former high-flyer is still busily promoting new original shows “Jirisan” and “Bad and Crazy,” but it may struggle to regain altitude. The Beijing-based company has previously been admired for its Chinese-made shows, smart software engineering and innovations, such as making the “Mysterious Summer,” a rare Chinese-Japanese TV drama. It even experimented with development of user-programmable movie theaters. In 2017, it announced a deal with Netflix under which Netflix titles would be available day-and-date in China, where western...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Festival of shame’: Why China has cracked down on Christmas

Scorning it as ‘Western spiritual opium’ and the ‘Festival of Shame’, China has cracked down on Christmas in recent years as the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) increasingly vociferous brand of nationalism rejects any outside influence or ideas. Christmas may not be traditional or officially recognised in China, but there are tens of millions of Christians in the country who celebrate the occasion while much of the general public enjoy festive rituals that are common worldwide - be it shopping for gifts or going out with friends.Yet under the leadership of Xi Jinping - and since relations with the US...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Wei
Person
Kris Wu
Person
Fan Bingbing
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
CHINA
AFP

China says celebrities have 10 days to cough up unpaid taxes

China's tax authorities have set a 10-day deadline for entertainers and social media influencers to pay overdue taxes, part of a government campaign to tighten the noose on tax evasion and celebrity excesses. Actress Fan Bingbing's career has been on ice since a 2018 tax evasion scandal.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

China 'livestream queen' accounts disappear after record fine

The social media accounts of an influencer known as China's 'livestreaming queen' disappeared on Tuesday, after she was ordered to pay a record $200 million fine for tax evasion. Huang Wei, known by her username Viya, is one of China's most prominent livestreamers in an e-commerce sector that has accelerated its rapid growth despite the coronavirus pandemic that took hold last year. Boasting over 110 million followers on social media Viya reportedly sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in just one evening during China's recent Singles' Day shopping festival. But her star has fallen fast since authorities on Monday announced the 1.3 billion-yuan penalty -- the biggest of its kind in Beijing's sweeping crackdown on celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Ipo#The People S Daily
BBC

Viya: Top Chinese live-streamer fined $210m for tax evasion

A top Chinese live-streamer has been handed a 1.34bn yuan ($210m; £160m) fine for tax evasion. Huang Wei, known as Viya, is an internet celebrity with tens of millions of followers. She has used her platform to sell a variety of products. Authorities in Hangzhou accuse her of hiding...
CELEBRITIES
eturbonews.com

Chinese social media star fined $210 million for tax evasion

Huang Wei, billed as China’s leading livestream sales personality, has recently managed to sell $1.3 billion worth of products in her livestream on one day, according to reports. Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, China’s top social media sales influencer, was fined $210 million for failing to declare 2019...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
albuquerqueexpress.com

Top Chinese influencer Viya ordered offline for tax evasion

A well-known Chinese online streaming star, Huang Wei, widely called Viya, has been ordered to pay a fine of some $210 million for failure to pay taxes. The online streamer has proven to be an expert in online sales, prudently utilizing her platform for the sale of many items. Officials...
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

WB Shares Slump 5.59% as Weibo Gets Fined by Chinese Regulator

Despite the fact that the coronavirus is biting hard on many businesses around the world today, Chinese authorities are not considering the state of the global economy and have notably launched a concurrent crackdown on the local tech companies. The shares of Chinese social network company known for the microblogging...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Chinese province summons five e-commerce firms over livestreaming

BEIJING (Reuters) – A consumer protection organisation in China’s Zhejiang Province on Thursday summoned five online platforms including Alibaba Group’s Taobao, Pinduoduo and JD.com over livestreaming irregularities during the Singles’ Day shopping festival, according to state-owned media. Short video-sharing and livestreaming platforms Kuaishou and ByteDance’s Douyin,...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

China's Online Sales Queen Viya Fined $210 Million for Tax Evasion

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's "queen of livestreaming" has been fined 1.34 billion yuan ($210.16 million) for tax evasion, tax authorities said on Monday. Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, according to the tax bureau in Hangzhou, a city in southern China.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Hong Kong hits Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily staff with new sedition charge

Hong Kong prosecutors have filed a “seditious publications” charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.Mr Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court alongside six other former Apple Daily staff on Tuesday. The daily tabloid closed in June after authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets.The 74-year-old already faces two charges under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last June, including collusion with...
CHINA
Variety

Variety

42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy