Gordon Brown: Failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries ‘stain on our soul’

By Ashley Cowburn
 5 days ago

The failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries is a “stain on our global soul” and one of the “greatest policy failures of our times”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has warned.

He made his intervention after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that countries’ “blanket booster programmes” were likely to prolong the pandemic by diverting supplies to wealthier nations.

Speaking to the BBC , the former Labour prime minister predicted that the uneven distribution of vaccines could cause millions to die worldwide due to lack of access to jabs.

“It really is a stain on our global soul and it affects us all because I think people are beginning to realise that if we allow the disease to spread in poor countries and the virus mutates, it comes back to haunt even the fully-vaccinated,” Mr Brown said.

Arguing it was an achievable task, he said: “We have the technology, we have the expertise and we’re producing 1.5 billion vaccines now a month. We could get them out to people and we will suffer if we don’t do this.”

In a separate interview with US broadcaster CNN, Mr Brown said: “We end the year with a huge pubic policy failure – a huge moral lapse on the part of the world.

“Only three per cent are vaccinated in low-income countries, only seven or eight per cent in Africa as a whole, and there are some countries where less than one per cent have been vaccinated.

“It’s hardly surprising then that the disease spreads, that it mutates, that new variants emerge, and then these new variants as we’ve seen in the UK and around Europe and America now, this is coming back to haunt us now in the western world.”

Speaking on Wednesday, the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “no country could booster its way out of the pandemic” as he criticised the inequitable distribution of vaccines worldwide.

“Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate,” he stressed.

He stressed the “global priority” must be to ensure all countries reach 40 per cent vaccine coverage “as quickly as possible and the 70 per cent target by the middle of this year”.

He added: “Our projections show that supply should be sufficient to vaccinate the entire global adult population and to give boosters to high-risk populations by the first quarter of 2022.”

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.
Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
dallassun.com

WHO Chief: Inequitable Vaccine Distribution is Failure for Humanity

The head of the World Health Organization says the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases is a result of the unequal distribution of vaccines. Speaking at the First International Conference on Public Health in Africa, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that it has been just over a year since the first COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered.
World Bank Blogs

Supporting vaccine rollout in developing countries

Equitable access to vaccines is key to stop the spread of COVID-19, yet just 4% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated. To save lives around the world, COVID-19 vaccines must be shared more equitably and become widely available in low- and middle-income countries. However, obtaining enough vaccines is only the first hurdle. To get shots into arms rapidly, developing countries have to be prepared and equipped for mass vaccination. Following a needs assessment conducted in more than 140 countries, the World Bank committed USD 20 billion to help countries purchase vaccine doses and strengthen their health infrastructure to prepare for vaccination rollout.
Are the devolved nations coping better with Covid?

The Covid pandemic has demonstrated both the strengths and the weaknesses of the devolution of powers over public health to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – though most of the specific effects of different rules in different parts of the UK are far from clear. Such questions are being...
The Week

The failure to vaccinate Africa

The U.N.'s Covax program has delivered few doses to Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected. Why? Here's everything you need to know. By some metrics, remarkably well. In a little less than a year, more than 8.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed globally, and 55 percent of the world's population has received at least one vaccine dose. But this monumental effort has left the undeveloped world behind — particularly in Africa. Only 6.6 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Africa, where the Omicron variant was recently discovered, just 7.5 percent of the continent's population has been fully vaccinated. Most doses of the various vaccines have gone to wealthy countries in Europe and the U.S., which spent hundreds of billions on early orders; millions of people in these countries are now receiving their third shots — sparking allegations of vaccine hoarding. "We're looking into a situation where high-income countries will keep getting regular boosters, while people in low-income countries haven't even had their first dose," said Alexandra Phelan, an adjunct professor of global and public health law and ethics at Georgetown University.
Voices: Gordon Brown is right – the vaccine rollout is a stain on all our souls

I misread the end of this paragraph about renaming Covid variants with Greek letters as “while avoiding Sigma”. I thought, “damn right, if it gets to Sigma we really are in trouble”. The above is a tweet, posted in May, by Kit Yates, an author and mathematical biologist at the University of Bath, in response to a Reuters story about assigning coronavirus variants Greek letters to “simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma”. And, well, oh dear. Looks like we really are in trouble. It seems likely that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will once again skip a couple of...
Global Covid vaccine rollout a stain on our soul - Brown

Former prime minister Gordon Brown says the failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries is a "stain on our global soul". He said people were realising coronavirus would "come back to haunt" every country, without a push to get the whole world vaccinated next year. So far, eight billion Covid...
UK’s mismatched Covid rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can't go to a New Year's Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they'll just tip over the borders into England, won't they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
Covid vaccine ‘the most expensive in history’ for poorer countries

The Covid jab is one of the “most expensive vaccines in history” for poorer countries, analysis shows, raising further concern that those most in need will continue to struggle to access life-saving doses throughout 2022.Despite international promises that the vaccines would be made available at the cheapest prices to lower-income countries (LICs), these nations are paying well beyond the expected norms.World Health Organisation data, analysed by The Independent, shows that lower-income governments are paying a median price of $6.88 per dose for a Covid vaccine.Before the pandemic, developing countries paid a median price of $0.80 a dose for all non-Covid...
Pandemic prognosis: Where does it go from here?

Two years in, as the now Omicron-fuelled Covid crisis rages, there is still hope the pandemic could begin fading in 2022 -- though experts say gaping vaccine inequalities must be addressed.  "We have the tools that can bring (the pandemic) to its knees," Maria Van Kerkhove, the top WHO expert on the Covid crisis, told reporters this month. 
UK health minister confirms 129 cases of Omicron in hospitals

Health minister Gillian Keegan has confirmed there are currently 129 people in hospital with Omicron in the UK, and that 14 deaths have been recorded. Mrs Keegan also added that there may be “some lags” in the data as it is fed in on a daily or hourly basis.
‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
