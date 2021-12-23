ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

By Sarah Rendell
 5 days ago

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.

Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs .

The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.

“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked how everyone stayed calm and got on with their process, their role within the team.”

Hazelwood was injured during the first Test, which Australia won by nine wickets, and though he lives in Sydney he will spend Christmas in Melbourne.

In addition, Langer suggested bowler Mitchell Starc will play in his third successive Test with Scott Boland added to the side.

He added: “Mitch Starc was almost the man of the match last game. He’s an unbelievable athlete and he’s incredibly fit. His resilience to come back over and over again, the way he controlled the tempo of the game, is a credit to him. He became the leader of the attack.

“I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t get up for Boxing Day.”

The Independent

England face uphill battle after more batting woe on day one of Boxing Day Test

England’s batting crumpled once again as they lacked the quality and concentration to compete on day one of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.The tourists turned up for one of the biggest occasions in the cricketing calendar intent on launching a fightback at the MCG following back-to-back defeats, but already seem likely to leave Melbourne with the series gone.A festive crowd of 57,100 saw them bowled out for just 185, outclassed by Pat Cummins in the morning session before self-inflicted wounds from senior men Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler floored them in the afternoon.We are all out for 185.Scorecard:...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
Sporting News

Cummins 'angry' about missing Ashes Test after brush with COVID

Expect a fired up Pat Cummins in the Ashes third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this week as he returns from an unfortunate absence. The Australian captain was sidelined for the recent Adelaide match after being deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case following a dinner out. While...
SPORTS
AFP

Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce

England crashed to 185 all out on day one of the third Test on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. But those hopes took a near-fatal blow as Australia ripped through England's flimsy batting, with only captain Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) showing resistance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, back after missing the second Adelaide Test because he was in Covid isolation, and spin king Nathan Lyon both took 3-36.
SPORTS
The Independent

Pat Cummins leads early charge for Australia as England’s top order falters

England’s top order was dismantled by returning Australia captain Pat Cummins slipping to 61 for three as the hosts seized the initiative in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Morning showers and cloud cover in Melbourne made it a good toss to win at the MCG and Cummins chose to put England’s batters under the microscope after Joe Root called incorrectly.The skipper delivered the goods himself, removing Haseeb Hameed for yet another duck, handing Zak Crawley a disappointing return to the side and then striking the hammer blow in the final over of the morning session.Root and Dawid Malan – the...
SPORTS
AFP

Australia win toss, bowl in third Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the crucial third Ashes Test against England on Sunday. Embattled England made four changes for a Test they must win to keep their Ashes dreams alive.
SPORTS
AFP

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. 
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...
SPORTS
The Independent

England shake off Covid scares to snare three Australian wickets

England’s bowlers brushed off a chaotic morning of Covid scares to hit back with three Australian wickets on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Ollie Robinson Mark Wood and James Anderson all made breakthroughs at the MCG as they kept the hosts to 131 for four defending their own underpowered total of 185.For once it was Marcus Harris causing England the most problems, with the under-pressure opener unbeaten on 48 at the lunch break.Play was delayed by half-an-hour when it emerged that four of the wider touring party – two from the backroom staff and two family members...
WORLD
The Independent

Former England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89.Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.Illingworth, who enjoyed a hugely successful domestic career with Yorkshire and Leicestershire played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 runs at an average of 23.24 and claiming 122 wickets at 31.20.He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the friends and family of former England captain, head coach and chair of selectors Ray Illingworth.—...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, looks ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
The Independent

England lose Ashes 3-0 after crashing to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne, blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few weeks ago,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play. England headed to Melbourne knowing they must win to keep the five-Test series alive after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.
SPORTS
The Independent

England given all-clear to resume third Ashes Test after Covid scare

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...
HEALTH
