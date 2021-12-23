We're not printing Christmas newspapers. Here's how to find news and your favorite features

We're adopting a new publishing schedule for the holidays this year by combining three newspapers into a larger Thursday holiday edition.

No newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday this week for Christmas and next week for New Year's.

Readers will be able to find the latest news on our website and mobile app. An abbreviated e-edition on Friday and Saturday will include daily features. Normal delivery will resume Monday.

Inside Thursday's edition you'll find content that normally appears in our Friday and Saturday editions, such as Chris Schillig's weekly column, Pastor Rick Sams' Bright Spot, Real Estate content, and Make the Grade.

Here's what subscribers should know about this, and where to find help if you need it.

Where will the Friday and Saturday comics and puzzles appear?

We are supplying our subscribers with access to their comics and puzzles through the e-edition, which will post early each morning.

Additionally, Thursday's edition has extra puzzles.

Where can I get caught up on the news that would have been published?

The latest news and information is always at the-review.com and on our app. These will be updated as normal along with our Twitter and Facebook pages.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via the-review.com — and unlimited content.

If you're a print subscriber who hasn't activated your account, you can do so at the-review.com/activate.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Customer service will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Call: 330-821-1200, 330-580-8300 or 877-580-8500

Online: https://help.the-review.com/subscription-services

If leaving a voicemail, please include this information:

Name of the person on your subscription account

Delivery address

Phone number

Email address