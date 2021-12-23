Man dies after being found shot in vehicle on 22nd Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide is under investigation in Newport News after a man was found shot inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call for shooting around 12:38 a.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the 20-year-old man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene and later identified as Shaun Golden, of Hampton.

There are no additional details in the case at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

