Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters

 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered voters to confirm their address. Secretary of State Mac Warner said voters can respond by scanning...

wvpublic.org

Secretary of State Sending Out Voter Confirmation Postcards

Some West Virginia registered voters will be asked to verify their address, or potentially not be able to vote in upcoming elections. not voted — or updated your voter registration — in the past four years. you’ll be getting a postcard from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s...
ELECTIONS
newsradioklbj.com

Georgetown Voters to Receive New Registration Cards

This month, the Georgetown City Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to establish new Council Districts for the city. The process to rebalance the population in the city’s seven council districts and create a new Council District map, which is known as redistricting, started in October.
GEORGETOWN, TX
kiwaradio.com

State Senate District 1 Voters Going To Polls Tuesday To Select Senator

Northwest Iowa — This Tuesday, December 14th is election day for part of our area. But it’s a special election for one position for one year. Redistricting completed this summer will mean that the current Senate District 1 will be split up into a number of districts, and the NEW District 1, won’t even be in our part of northwest Iowa — it’ll be in the Sioux City area. But, there is one more state legislative session before that happens, set to convene in January. And the resignation of State Senator Zach Whiting means the CURRENT District 1 is without a Senator. Whiting resigned to take a position in Texas. At this point, Senate District 1 includes Lyon, Osceola, Clay, Dickinson, and Palo Alto counties here in northwest Iowa.
ELECTIONS
State
West Virginia State
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly spent 18 months sparring with Kansas’ legislative Republicans over COVID-19 measures. In the early days of the pandemic she imposed and then extended a stay-at-home order, issued a brief statewide mask mandate and tried to limit in-person worship services – all while meeting growls of GOP protest.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Two Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani and One America News

Two Georgia election workers have sued former president Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and right-wing news network One America News. Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and said that because of both defendants, the two, who are mother and daughter, “have become the objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment.”“They found themselves in this unenviable position not based on anything they did, but instead because of a campaign of malicious lies designed to accuse them of interfering with a fair and impartial election, which is precisely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

Biden pledges full support to states

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said, “My message is: if you need […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin, because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Clackamas Review

Letter: Patrick Stein inspires by limiting campaign contributions

Milwaukie resident: Candidate understands that a governor beholden to special interests cannot put their constituents firstLike many other Oregonians, I've been frustrated with the problems that our state faces as well as the lack of effective plans to address them. I see the dysfunction and inability of local elected officials to make meaningful headway on issues I care about because of the political machine that drives them. That machine runs on cash and is driven by the same insiders and operatives — on both sides of the aisle — that have been calling the shots for decades. When I saw...
MILWAUKIE, OR
South Bend Tribune

St. Joseph County has yet to release emails about redistricting. It's been 3 months.

SOUTH BEND — The fight over St. Joseph County’s redrawn election maps could see partial resolution this week, with the County Council expected to vote Tuesday on competing redistricting proposals. But taxpayers still won’t have seen any of the behind-the-scenes records of this year’s controversial redistricting process. A South Bend Tribune request for emails by officials involved in the process — records that are public under Indiana law — has been pending for almost three months. ...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
supertalk929.com

Virginian’s Set To Abide By New Laws In 2022

As we approach 2022, several new laws will go into effect in Virginia. Virginians will see a minimum wage boost from the current 9.50 cents per hour to 11 dollars per hour . That same law lays out requirements for later wage increases up to 15 dollars an hour by 2026. You can use some of that increase in pay to cover the cost of a new law increasing the minimum insurance coverage for drivers to thirty thousand dollars. And beginning January first, cosmetic manufacturers will no longer be allowed to test products on animals. This includes importing cosmetic products that were developed using animal testing, but prohibited in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature. Evers, in a year-end interview with The Associated...
