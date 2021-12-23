ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, December 23rd 2021

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBbUB_0dUK6F5K00

Catholic Charities has a trio of vocational training and workforce development offerings. Construction training begins January 24th. Beginning March 7th, Catholic Charities partners with Trocaire College on a 12-week IT Jump Start program. The C-Tech program begins this spring, offering hands-on technology training. All courses are taught on-site at East Delavan Academy - 1001 East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo. Applications can be submitted at ccwny.org/eda and are due by January 7th.

Rochester-based Flaum Management Co. has bought Delaware Consumer Square for an undisclosed price. Business First notes the plaza contains a target, Five Guys and Andersons on Delaware Avenue. Coming soon are a Chik-fil-A and Burlington department store.

With the holidays centered on family gatherings and food, Univera Healthcare is offering an alternative that may help you keep the good times going while also keeping the pounds from coming. The concept they're putting forth is called "exercise snacking." You can get a taste by checking out this video:

Rick Gardner will become UB’s new associate vice president for economic development.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

First Night Buffalo goes virtual again

First Night will be a virtual event once again, as the pandemic continues to put in-person events in limbo. But even after the event returns to the Convention Center, organizers hope to keep the virtual aspect as well.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Training#Catholic Charities#Trocaire College#Flaum Management Co#Delaware Consumer Square#Business First#Burlington#Univera Healthcare#Ub
WBEN 930AM

New Covid Pop-Up Sites

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of more than 40 new Pop-Up vaccination sites across New York State to fight the winter surge and rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy