WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, December 23rd 2021

Catholic Charities has a trio of vocational training and workforce development offerings. Construction training begins January 24th. Beginning March 7th, Catholic Charities partners with Trocaire College on a 12-week IT Jump Start program. The C-Tech program begins this spring, offering hands-on technology training. All courses are taught on-site at East Delavan Academy - 1001 East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo. Applications can be submitted at ccwny.org/eda and are due by January 7th.

Rochester-based Flaum Management Co. has bought Delaware Consumer Square for an undisclosed price. Business First notes the plaza contains a target, Five Guys and Andersons on Delaware Avenue. Coming soon are a Chik-fil-A and Burlington department store.

With the holidays centered on family gatherings and food, Univera Healthcare is offering an alternative that may help you keep the good times going while also keeping the pounds from coming. The concept they're putting forth is called "exercise snacking." You can get a taste by checking out this video:

Rick Gardner will become UB’s new associate vice president for economic development.