Environment

Milder air arrives for Christmas

By Kendra Kent
FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGusty winds will continue through this evening, then settle down overnight....

www.foxcarolina.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

BLIZZARD WARNING then Arctic cold heading our way

BLIZZARD WARNING UNTIL 4PM MONDAY......although snow will diminish by noon, winds blowing at times over 40mph will produce blizzard conditions through mid afternoon. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED until winds subside this evening. Snowfall ranged from 6 to 12" thoughout much of the valley into the lakes area. 8" was common around the F/M area. We will see a SMALL break from the snow before another round enters the area from the SW Tuesday morning through afternoon depositing another 2-4" of snow. Following Tuesday's snow, ARCTIC air plunges southward. Daytime highs the rest of the week will be below zero with nighttime lows -10 to -20 with DANGEROUS wind chills around -40.
ENVIRONMENT
#Christmas
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ and cooler temperatures this week after a warm and dry Christmas week🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
EL PASO, TX
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Colder With More Rain And Snow Showers

We had some clearing over northern California earlier today, but more clouds are moving overhead. The clouds will prevent us from getting very cold Tuesday morning, but it will be chilly with more rain and snow ahead. Although we have received most of the rain and snow we're going to get from this active winter weather pattern, scattered rain and snow showers are still possible late tonight and early Tuesday with lowering snow levels. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the upper 20s and 30s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and cooler with scattered rain and snow showers, more likely late Tuesday. Highs will range from 20s in the mountains to lower 40s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Quiet weather to start Tuesday, snow returns this evening

Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! Much quieter weather is around as we start off the day, but another round of snow with some rain mixed in will be back on the table during the latter parts of today. Today & Tonight. Out the door this morning, we're back to mostly cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMUR.com

Video: Light wintry mix overnight

A weak disturbance moves tonight into early Tuesday with a very light mix ahead of more changes for the rest of 2021 into the start of 2022. Thickening clouds this evening with light snow showers, especially from late evening on. The snow showers likely change to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle during the predawn hours, mostly in the southern half of NH. Just enough precipitation will fall to create slick travel conditions into the am commute on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

The Artic Air Has Arrived!

By now you've noticed the cold arctic air that has moved in across the state, bringing in some of the coldest air we've seen all season. The bitter cold will continue to stick with us throughout the week, with wind chills down to 10 to 30 F below zero. If you have plans to be outdoors, please dress appropriately, as frost bite can occur within minutes. Don't forget to also protect your pets and livestock, and if you have to travel this week be sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Rainy week capped off by weekend cold front

TUESDAY: Temperatures once again reach the low to mid-70s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast and some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region are a real possibility. REST OF THE WEEK: The mild trend continues until Sunday, when a strong cold front will move through,...
ENVIRONMENT
buckrail.com

Snowy pattern continues followed by arctic cold for the New Year

JACKSON, Wyo. — A multi-day storm cycle has produced up to 38 inches of snow in the Tetons over the past four days as of Monday morning and more snow is on the way to finish out the year. We will then see a break in the pattern over New Year’s weekend with very cold temperatures as arctic air arrives from the north.
JACKSON, WY

