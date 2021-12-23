Milder air arrives for Christmas

We had some clearing over northern California earlier today, but more clouds are moving overhead. The clouds will prevent us from getting very cold Tuesday morning, but it will be chilly with more rain and snow ahead. Although we have received most of the rain and snow we're going to get from this active winter weather pattern, scattered rain and snow showers are still possible late tonight and early Tuesday with lowering snow levels. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the upper 20s and 30s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and cooler with scattered rain and snow showers, more likely late Tuesday. Highs will range from 20s in the mountains to lower 40s in the valley.

