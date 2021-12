John Stepek: What surprised you most and what surprised you least in what’s been a very weird year?. Simon Edelsten: I totally agree it’s been “weird”. The main thing that everyone had feared would happen – inflation – happened. But according to the economics textbooks, bond yields were supposed to go up, and they haven’t. That confuses everyone. It causes issues for savers and I think it should cause some caution for us. It wouldn’t take much of a move in bond yields towards the inflation we’ve already seen for markets to struggle quite a bit. And yet everyone seems to be dead bullish. Global equities are up 20% this year and they went up even more than that the year before, from the lows. So the equity market is behaving as if it’s party time.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO