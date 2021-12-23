ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three bodies found, but scores buried by landslide at Myanmar jade mine

By Reuters
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8nIm_0dUK5YZg00
A rescue operation takes place after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar on Dec. 22, 2021. Myanmar Fire Services Department/Handout via Reuters

Myanmar rescuers found two more bodies at a jade mine on Thursday after an official conceded there was little hope of finding survivors among scores of people buried by an avalanche of dirt and rubble while searching for fragments of the gems.

Many were swept into a lake below by the landslide of mining waste, prompting a desperate search by volunteers and workers in hard hats aboard rubber boats.

Two more bodies were found on Thursday morning taking the confirmed death toll at the mine in the Hpakant area to three, Pyae Nyein, captain of Hpakant Township’s fire department, said.

“We are continuing the search. So far no one has survived,” Pyae Nyein told Reuters. Earlier, he said that around 50 people still unaccounted for had likely also died.

Kachin Network Development Foundation, a civil society group involved in the rescue operation, estimated the number missing at around 80, while the Myanmar Now news portal cited sources as saying as many as 100 may be buried under mining waste.

“In incidents like this, bodies usually only turn up four to seven days later,” Myanmar Now cited Min Naing of the Thingaha group, another volunteer body, as saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMC4T_0dUK5YZg00
At least 50 people are unaccounted for following the landslide, according to an official.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in Hpakant, the center of Myanmar’s secretive jade industry which draws poor workers from across Myanmar in search of gems mostly for export to China.

In a landslide last weekend, media reported at least six people were killed and in July last year more than 170 people died in one of the worst disasters in Hpakant after mining waste also collapsed into a lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcaH7_0dUK5YZg00
Emergency workers search the water for bodies that were swept into the lake.

Economic pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have drawn more migrants to the jade mines even as conflict has flared since Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup in February.

The ousted government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi had pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed and that the coup has likely made the situation worse.

Myanmar produces 90 percent of the world’s jade. Most comes from Hpakant, where rights groups say mining firms with links to military elites and ethnic armed groups make billions of dollars a year. “The military coup has torpedoed hopes for urgently-needed reforms for Myanmar’s jade sector,” Hanna Hindstrom, senior campaigner at advocacy group Global Witness, which has investigated the jade industry, said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Landslides#Mines#Mining Equipment#Jade#Accident#Reuters#Thingaha
The Independent

Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

The Myanmar army has been accused of killing 11 villagers – including children – and setting their bodies on fire in the strife-torn central part of the country. The incident took place in the region of Sagaing, near the city of Monywa, where two bomb attacks on military convoys were reported recently. Locals have claimed that the military action was in retaliation to the bomb attacks. The region has been seeing an intense struggle between security forces and local militias opposing military rule since it seized power in a coup in February.Locals alleged that soldiers entered nearby villages on...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
The Independent

Burnt bodies of more than 30 found in Myanmar’s Kayah state, reports say

At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...
ASIA
atlantanews.net

Reporter dies under interrogation in Myanmar's escalating terror: Media watchdog

Paris [France], December 16 (ANI): Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the international community to condemn the escalation in terror against reporters covering the news in Myanmar and to implement targeted sanctions against the generals running the country. This statement was issued after a journalist died under interrogation and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
BBC

Myanmar rescuers search for landslide victims

Rescue teams are desperately searching for people in a lake in Myanmar, after a landslide occurred in the Hpakant area of northern Kachin state at 04:00 on Wednesday (21:30 GMT Tuesday). As many as 100 people are feared missing after the incident at a jade mine.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD TV8

Photos of aftermath of massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
ASIA
The Independent

Indonesia arrests 5 people in methamphetamine smuggling

Five people suspected of smuggling 29 kilograms (64 pounds) of methamphetamine into Indonesia from Malaysia have been arrested, Indonesian police said Tuesday.The five are part of an international drug smuggling network and include a Malaysian citizen, Central Sulawesi Police Chief Rudy Sufahriadi said at a news conference.An initial suspect, who was arrested Saturday, told police where the methamphetamine was hidden, and said it originated in China and was smuggled from Malaysia’s Sabah state to Central Sulawesi on a fishing boat, Sufahriadi said.Further investigation after his arrest led to the arrests of four other people suspected of involvement in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain. The...
ACCIDENTS
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy