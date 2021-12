San Mateo County is set to receive $68 million in state funds to meet the needs of hundreds of unhoused residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The grant from California’s Homekey program will fund two projects in the county — first, $55.3 million will go towards building a 240-unit Navigation Center near Highway 101 in Redwood City. The center will replace the Maple Street Shelter in 2022, equipped with shelter services, case managers and other services for residents at risk of homelessness.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO