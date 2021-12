As another year comes to an end, I am saying thank you to the people who keep health care moving forward. Top of mind for me is a thank you to the outstanding members of our employee team at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers. They are the foundation of our ability to deliver safe, quality health care, and they continue going above and beyond in this second year of the pandemic. They attend to the ebb and flow of patient surges and adjust to ever-changing guidelines. They deliver care with compassion and do what needs to be done for their patients. They are heroes. Every day.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO