MAJOR EXPLOSION REPORTED EXXON BAYTOWN

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash this morning, Dec. 23, 2021, on U.S. Highway 69, about two miles south of Lufkin. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:20 a.m., a 2012 Ford (ambulance) was traveling north. A 2001 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on U.S. 69. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford drove over into the southbound lane and struck the Chevrolet in the front left portion of the vehicle. After the initial collision, the Ford continued traveling south for a short distance before it traveled off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the Ford is identified as Joshua Zaborowski, 30, from Dayton. Zaborowski was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. A passenger with Zaborowski is identified as Alise Grimm, 62, from Willis. Grimm was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. At the time of the crash, a patient was on board and identified as Sue Eickenhorst, 68, from Jasper. Eickenhorst was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as Jonathan McGinty, 40, from Huntington. McGinty was also transported to Chi St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO