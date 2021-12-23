ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

MAJOR EXPLOSION REPORTED EXXON BAYTOWN

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1:53 am -Multiple Lifeflights are loading in Baytown at the Exxon...

CBS News

"Major industrial accident" sets off fire at ExxonMobil refinery

Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area oil refinery that broke out early Thursday, injuring four people. Four people were injured but everyone else on site has been accounted for, said Rohan Davis, the refinery's manager. Three of the injured were taken to hospitals by helicopter while the fourth was taken by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
BAYTOWN, TX
firefighternation.com

Four Injured in Baytown (TX) Exxon Refinery Fire

Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with injuries after fire broke out at Exxon’s Baytown refinery in a unit that produces gasoline. The fire started with a 1 a.m. blast, KTRK reports. Two of the victims are suffering from burns. One suffered a fracture, and the fourth victim suffered injuries related to a fall.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Exxon Mobil’s Baytown facility extinguishes fire that injured 4 people

Four people were injured when a fire broke out early Thursday at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown Refinery. The blaze started around 1 a.m. Thursday, and the company announced at 9:27 a.m. that the flames had been extinguished. The company was monitoring air quality and said there were no adverse impacts as of Thursday morning.
BAYTOWN, TX
FOXBusiness

Fire reported at ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas, near Houston; some injuries feared

A "major industrial accident" at ExxonMobil's Baytown, Texas, plant near Houston may have resulted in four injuries, the Harris County sheriff said on Twitter early Friday. ExxonMobil confirmed that a fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant and a 560,500-barrel-per-day oil refinery, according to Reuters. Baytown is about 26 miles east of downtown Houston.
BAYTOWN, TX
The Independent

Explosion at at Exxon Mobil plant in Texas leaves four injured as ‘major industrial accident’ declared

A ‘major industrial accident’ was declared in Baystown, Texas, overnight amid an explosion at a chemical refinery operated by Exxon Mobil. Authorities in Harris County, Texas, said there were four confirmed injuries, three of which were life threatening injuries, on Thursday morning. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there were no fatalities, although one person was taken to the Memorial Herman Downtown hospital in an ambulance. It had announced at around 2am on Thursday that its deputies had been dispatched to the refinery at 3525 Decker Drive amid reports of an explosion. Images and video shared to social media...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Four Injured in Fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas Oil Refinery

(Reuters) -Four people were injured when a fire erupted on Thursday at an Exxon Mobil Corp complex in Baytown, Texas, one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States. There were no fatalities and those injured were in stable condition and receiving medical treatment. Other personnel were...
BAYTOWN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

At least 4 injured after Baytown refinery explosion, sheriff says

An explosion at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery left at least four people injured early Thursday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Three people were taken by helicopter and one by ambulance to nearby hospitals after what the sheriff's office described as a "major industrial accident" just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
rigzone.com

Exxon Baytown Refinery Rates Cut After Extinguishing Fire

Exxon Mobil Corp. says an overnight fire at its Baytown, Texas, refinery that injured four people has been extinguished. Exxon Mobil Corp. says an overnight fire at its Baytown, Texas, refinery that injured four people has been extinguished. The blaze occurred at 1 a.m. local time at the plant, which...
BAYTOWN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBULANCE CRASH KILLS DAYTON MAN INJURES FEMALE FROM WILLIS-

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash this morning, Dec. 23, 2021, on U.S. Highway 69, about two miles south of Lufkin. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:20 a.m., a 2012 Ford (ambulance) was traveling north. A 2001 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on U.S. 69. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford drove over into the southbound lane and struck the Chevrolet in the front left portion of the vehicle. After the initial collision, the Ford continued traveling south for a short distance before it traveled off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the Ford is identified as Joshua Zaborowski, 30, from Dayton. Zaborowski was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. A passenger with Zaborowski is identified as Alise Grimm, 62, from Willis. Grimm was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. At the time of the crash, a patient was on board and identified as Sue Eickenhorst, 68, from Jasper. Eickenhorst was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as Jonathan McGinty, 40, from Huntington. McGinty was also transported to Chi St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
LUFKIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

2 injured workers file $10 million lawsuit against ExxonMobil after Baytown refinery explosion

Two contract workers who were severely injured in an explosion at ExxonMobil’s Baytown refinery last week have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the oil and gas company. According to the lawsuit, plaintiffs Dylan Purcell and Nicholas Moore were tasked with sealing a leaking pipe that contained Naphthalene, a flammable gas, with two other individuals who worked for Team Industrial Services.
BAYTOWN, TX

