ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Britney Spears Teases New Music as She Belts Out Sky-High Notes in New Singing Video

By Dindha Dwi Amelia Megawati
AceShowbiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker, whose 13-year conservatorship has ended, shares a clip of her singing in a bathroom to remind herself and 'the world of who I am.'. AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has something up her sleeve. When sharing a new singing video in which she belted out sky-high...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Video Streams#High Notes#Downloads#Time#Rca Records#Nielsen Music
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Posts Cryptic Message About ‘New Addition’ to Family After Saying She Wants to Have a Baby

Time to expand! Britney Spears teased a “new addition to the family” one month after her conservatorship was terminated. “Guess if it’s a boy or a girl,” the singer, 40, captioned a Tuesday, December 14, Instagram video of herself feeding something a bottle with her back turned toward the camera. “Thank you again baby [Sam Asghari] !!!!”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears Promises: ‘New Song in the Works’

Britney Spears continues to use Instagram as her connection to her fans, teasing that a “new song [is] in the works” and posting a video of herself doing some wailing vocal runs on Wednesday. “I just realized this today guys,” she wrote in the caption before referencing the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Britney Spears reveals she’s working on new music in Instagram post

Britney Spears has revealed she’s working on new music in a post on Instagram, while reiterating her feelings toward her family. Alongside a video of her singing in front of a mirror, Spears wrote that she recently realised she “needed to be [her] own cheerleader”. “I just...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Britney Spears Confirms Comeback: New Music is “In The Works”

Britney Spears is cooking up new music. With the singer’s controversial conservatorship in rearview, it appears the star is strutting forward with gusto to the release of all-new material. It was initially thought – and largely inferred by the Spears herself – that she’d take a spell out of...
MUSIC
E! News

Britney Spears Reveals the Real Reason She's Not Ready to Return to Music

Watch: Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!. It appears that Britney Spears' song "Me Against the Music" has hit close to home. After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was ready to make her comeback, she took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to set the record straight. The Grammy winner, whose 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end last month, candidly discussed why she's been hesitant to release new music.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy