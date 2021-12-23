ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High vs. Radford (girls), Ridgeview vs. Hancock County (boys) set in tournament title games; Brooklyn Frazier (Ridgeview), Lonnie Lindsey (J.I. Burton)

By BHC Sports Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Wilson fired in 19 points as Virginia High bested Blacksburg, 42-41, on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament girls basketball tournament at Fort Chiswell High School. Virginia High faces Radford today at 7 p.m. in the title game. Dianna Spence added 15...

