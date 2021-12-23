ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters

By Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered voters to confirm their address. Secretary of State Mac Warner said voters can respond by scanning...

Secretary of State Sending Out Voter Confirmation Postcards

Some West Virginia registered voters will be asked to verify their address, or potentially not be able to vote in upcoming elections. not voted — or updated your voter registration — in the past four years. you’ll be getting a postcard from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s...
ELECTIONS
WV Voter List Maintenance: Registration Confirmation Notices Mailed to Voters

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Registered voters who have changed addresses with the DMV, post office or have not voted or updated their voter registration at any time in the past 4 years will soon receive a postcard in the mail to confirm that the voter is still a resident at their registered address on file with the County Clerk.
ELECTIONS
Voters set to receive new cards

The redistricting process can create changes for voters just as it does for political parties and elected officials. With 2020 Census data in hand, redistricting has been underway in regard to congressional, legislative, representative, county board and precinct lines. As a result of these changes, many voters will be in new districts and possibly a new polling place.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
New voter registration cards to be mailed

Registered voters in Logan County will be receiving new voter registration cards in the mail. Election officials are mandated to purge certain voters from county’s voter rolls every two years. The purge is a way for counties to keep their voter databases as updated as possible. Theresa Moore, Logan...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
State
West Virginia State
State Senate District 1 Voters Going To Polls Tuesday To Select Senator

Northwest Iowa — This Tuesday, December 14th is election day for part of our area. But it’s a special election for one position for one year. Redistricting completed this summer will mean that the current Senate District 1 will be split up into a number of districts, and the NEW District 1, won’t even be in our part of northwest Iowa — it’ll be in the Sioux City area. But, there is one more state legislative session before that happens, set to convene in January. And the resignation of State Senator Zach Whiting means the CURRENT District 1 is without a Senator. Whiting resigned to take a position in Texas. At this point, Senate District 1 includes Lyon, Osceola, Clay, Dickinson, and Palo Alto counties here in northwest Iowa.
ELECTIONS
Two Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani and One America News

Two Georgia election workers have sued former president Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and right-wing news network One America News. Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and said that because of both defendants, the two, who are mother and daughter, “have become the objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment.”“They found themselves in this unenviable position not based on anything they did, but instead because of a campaign of malicious lies designed to accuse them of interfering with a fair and impartial election, which is precisely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly spent 18 months sparring with Kansas’ legislative Republicans over COVID-19 measures. In the early days of the pandemic she imposed and then extended a stay-at-home order, issued a brief statewide mask mandate and tried to limit in-person worship services – all while meeting growls of GOP protest.
KANSAS STATE
Elections
Biden pledges full support to states

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said, “My message is: if you need […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Governor, legislative leaders expect flat budget in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders said Monday that despite record-high revenue available to spend next year, they expect most state agency budgets to remain flat. Budget projections presented to the State Board of Equalization, a state panel led by Stitt, show there will...
EDUCATION
Whitmer limits redistricting panel's use of closed meetings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she signed legislation to prohibit Michigan's new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions. Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a test...
POLITICS
Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin, because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
St. Joseph County has yet to release emails about redistricting. It's been 3 months.

SOUTH BEND — The fight over St. Joseph County’s redrawn election maps could see partial resolution this week, with the County Council expected to vote Tuesday on competing redistricting proposals. But taxpayers still won’t have seen any of the behind-the-scenes records of this year’s controversial redistricting process. A South Bend Tribune request for emails by officials involved in the process — records that are public under Indiana law — has been pending for almost three months. ...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

