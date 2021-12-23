Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters

Northwest Iowa — This Tuesday, December 14th is election day for part of our area. But it’s a special election for one position for one year. Redistricting completed this summer will mean that the current Senate District 1 will be split up into a number of districts, and the NEW District 1, won’t even be in our part of northwest Iowa — it’ll be in the Sioux City area. But, there is one more state legislative session before that happens, set to convene in January. And the resignation of State Senator Zach Whiting means the CURRENT District 1 is without a Senator. Whiting resigned to take a position in Texas. At this point, Senate District 1 includes Lyon, Osceola, Clay, Dickinson, and Palo Alto counties here in northwest Iowa.

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO