A cold front moved through the area and our temperatures have been steadily dropping since midnight. We'll begin the day near 40 degrees with a brisk wind from the northwest. The afternoon high of 51 will arrive near 3pm with some sunshine and winds slowly shifting to the east. Clouds increase later tonight and rain chances jump up overnight into tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts are higher near central MO with gauges around KC picking up less than a tenth of an inch.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO