ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cwm Taf Morgannwg: Emergency ambulance concern after patient death

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials have been ordered to improve procedures for transferring emergency cases after the death of an 82-year-old patient. A coroner is concerned there was not a "clear and robust process" for requesting and chasing up emergency ambulances at Ysbyty Cwm Cynon in Mountain...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Peterborough City Hospital doctor accused of hastening patient deaths

A consultant anaesthetist has been accused of "hastening" the deaths of two patients on end-of-life care, a misconduct panel heard. Dr Andrew Gregg, who worked at Peterborough City Hospital, denies that his actions, related to drug amounts, hastened their deaths. He was investigated by police but prosecutors decided against action.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Ambulances: The paramedics keeping patients out of hospital

Chest pains for a 63-year-old man might typically mean a hospital trip to check it out. But after Clive Pietzka's 999 call, an advanced paramedic practitioner carried out tests and discharged him. The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) job is one of those in a growing team who work to...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschannel20.com

Emergency centers in Springfield see a surge in patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Medical centers and hospitals across Springfield are seeing an increase of patients. Springfield Clinic says they've had a rush of people recently to their COVID-19 drive-thru labs. "We have definitely seen an increase just in COVID swabbing," said Michelle Feurer, manager of clinical operations for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
knopnews2.com

Both say, their greatest concern is the patients

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Employers hire, and fire, all the time. But what happens when a hospital makes changes to a department, and one of those changes includes dismissing the “Interventional Cardiologist” and “Endovascular Specialist” with dozens of long-time patients?. People get upset. And as...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Eileen#Prince Charles Hospital
Shropshire Star

Ambulance pressures leading to patient harm, chiefs warn

Ambulance chiefs have issued a stark warning about pressure on the service over the number of 999 calls waiting for a response. West Midlands Ambulance Service's Trust Board (WMAS) held an extraordinary meeting earlier this week where it upgraded the 'risk status' for 'call stacking' for both 999 and 111 calls to '25'.
HEALTH
Tacoma News Tribune

Citing patient safety concerns, employees at troubled Tacoma psychiatric hospital unionize

Since it opened in May 2019, Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital has experienced no shortage of challenges. Multiple state investigations have revealed an array of health, safety and staffing concerns at the facility, while leadership at the hospital has often been in tumult, most recently with the departure of former CEO Matt Crockett earlier this year.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
NEWS CENTER Maine

8 Maine hospitals receiving FEMA ambulances, crews to help hospitals ease COVID-19 patient burden

AUGUSTA, Maine — Eight Maine hospitals will get federal help to treat COVID-19 patients in their facilities. President Biden announced the plan Tuesday morning as part of his address on how his administration will battle the pandemic as the omicron variant gains ground in the U.S. The president said the administration will purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests that can be shipped to Americans for free. With locations in Scarborough and Westbrook, Abbott Labs plans to make 70 million of those tests in January alone, with plans to scale further in the coming months.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Saint Vincent Hospital Reopens Behavioral Health Beds Pending End Of Nurses Strike

WORCESTER (CBS) — Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester reopened a dozen in-patient behavioral health beds on Monday. The beds had been closed since August due to staffing issues cause by the lengthy nurses strike. The nurses union and the hospital’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, have reached a tentative deal with a vote on the agreement scheduled for next week. The current strike is the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history. The beds that reopened Monday make up 60% of Saint Vincent Hospital’s inpatient psychiatry capacity. “We owe our behavioral health nurses and mental health counselors a debt of gratitude for serving patients in the Emergency Department over the last several months,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson in a statement. “We know they are looking forward to returning to their home unit, and our patients will benefit from their compassionate care.” The hospital expects to reopen even more beds if the contract is ratified and the striking nurses return to work.
WORCESTER, MA
contagionlive.com

Clinical Guidelines in the Face of Caring for Patients with Emerging Diseases

In the age of COVID-19, providers caring for patients with emerging diseases do not rely entirely on clinical guidelines, but also consult online resources that are updated more frequently. This needed integration helps providers adapt to the best-available evidence into bedside care when guidance is lacking. There is an old...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy