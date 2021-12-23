ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman surprised with $10k after adopting 7-year-old boy

By Katie Kindelan
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaige Bramlett and her son, William, will celebrate their first Christmas together this year officially as mother and son. Bramlett, 26, adopted William, 7, on Oct. 12, 2021, after spending more than a year as his foster parent. "We are enjoying creating our own traditions in our own little...

Comments / 27

Frank Romps
5d ago

this woman is a very special person for what she has done for a child that needed a home and family. so know you know there is a god for look what god has done for this familyso here is my wish and that is this family has many and joyous Christmas's to come for that is all that matters is children need families.

Reply
31
TRUMPSTER2020
4d ago

Congratulations to both of you if you. What an amazing gift you gave a child. God-bless you both and may you lead a beautiful loving life.

Reply
15
Debbie Burtwell
5d ago

What a Wonderful Story.🤗 It was a Great Way, to start My Day. Thank You, for Sharing It. Merry Christmas, to you both.🤗💕

Reply
29
