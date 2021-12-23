ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Steven Bergwijn ‘totally involved’ after training during Covid outbreak – Conte

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvfCE_0dUK3MRS00

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes Steven Bergwijn has benefitted from the recent Covid-19 outbreak in his squad.

The Holland international scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and also provided the assist for Lucas Moura’s winner.

Bergwijn has struggled for form and consistency since he moved to Spurs in 2020 but the 24-year-old was one of the few players at the club not to contract coronavirus recently and looks to have used his time on the training pitch wisely under the Italian manager.

“I think these two weeks that we had many players with Covid helped me and helped Steven Bergwijn to understand very well what I want from him and what I want from the other 11 players we had in training,” Conte explained.

“Don’t forget, for many days we trained with only 11 or 12 players. On one hand, it was very difficult. On the other hand, we exploited this situation to improve the players.

“We prepared to play the games with these players. For sure, Steven should have played against Leicester, against Brighton, the games that were postponed.

“With him and also other players, we tried to exploit the period when we were only 11 or 12 players, to improve these players.

“Now Steven is a player totally involved into what I want, into what I ask from my players. Don’t forget that I like to have a plan and I like to give options to my players.

I think these two weeks that we had many players with Covid helped me and helped Steven Bergwijn to understand very well what I want from him.

“Every single player has to know what I want during the game offensively and defensively.”

Three goals in five first-half minutes settled the London derby, with Bergwijn’s opener cancelled out by Jarrod Bowen before Moura slotted home what turned out to be the decisive goal in the 34th minute.

It was the Brazilian’s fourth effort of the campaign and he was described as one of the “best players” in the Tottenham squad by his manager post-match.

Moura has picked up runners-up medals in the Carabao Cup and Champions League during his time at Spurs and is determined to help the club end their trophy drought which dates back to 2008.

“Last season we had the chance to get this trophy but in the final we didn’t play very well,” he said, with a two-legged semi-final coming up with Chelsea in January.

“Now is another opportunity, another season, another manager, another squad and I think we’re better now.

“A trophy is my objective. I think we deserve it but we need to show it on the pitch.”

Declan Rice could not hide his disappointment after West Ham saw their fine run in the Carabao Cup end with a narrow loss to their rivals.

After beating the two Manchester clubs earlier in the competition, the Hammers were unable to add to Bowen’s low effort at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We want to win a trophy and we’ve just come up short again, which is very disappointing, but I feel like there are a lot of positives to take,” England midfielder Rice told the official club website.

“Obviously we were playing Spurs and all the lads were up for it.

“I was buzzing and rallied up, I was ready to go out there and give everything like all the lads were, but to come up short again is gutting and hard to take.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 20: Lucas Moura, Diogo Jota, James Maddison and more

James MaddisonMaddison is simply the most in-form player in the league right now. After inspiring a Leicester comeback that was ultimately in vain at the Etihad on Boxing Day, he has now scored 53 points in his last five outings, with four goals and five assists to his name, and they have not all been the type of low-percentage plays we have come to expect in the past.His fixture, at home to Liverpool, is a problem but then Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers are hardly an impenetrable defence. Bringing Maddison in early would also allow you to exploit two potential double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Bergwijn
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cup Game#Tottenham#Spurs#Italian#Brazilian
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani rescues draw for Manchester United against valiant Newcastle

Both of these clubs hope to embark on bright, prosperous new eras. Both cannot yet be certain that they have escaped a far too familiar malaise. Newcastle United and Manchester United’s stories have defined this Premier League season so far, yet they reach something approaching its halfway mark – give or take a few postponements – by sharing a point that satisfies neither.Newcastle, at least, can take a faint sense of optimism by ending a testing set of fixtures with this unexpected draw. Before Christmas, when outclassed as they hosted visitors from the other side of Manchester, it was tempting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

David Moyes hopes West Ham can cope without Declan Rice

David Moyes has called on West Ham to prove they can cope without Declan Rice when they head to Watford in the Premier League. The Hammers will be missing their star man at Vicarage Road through suspension after he collected a fifth booking of the season against Southampton. “He’s been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy