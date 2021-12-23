Thomas Tuchel Hints That Romelu Lukaku And Callum Hudson-Odoi May Return to Chelsea Training on Thursday

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that forwards Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi may be returning to training on Thursday, a day after the west London side beat Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The two forwards are both among several Blues players currently unavailable due to positive Covid-19 tests.

In their absence, Tuchel was forced to rely on his side's youth talents for their midweek cup fixture against Brentford, where the likes of Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons all started.

Following his side's win over Brentford on Wednesday evening, Thomas Tuchel hinted at the fact that both Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi may return to training on Thursday.

As Nizaar Kinsella reports, the two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test on Thursday, but should they do so, they are likely to be back in training ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Kinsella also reports that the pair are unlikely to be fit enough to start against Steven Gerrard's side.

Gerrard has since revealed that he is expecting a strong Chelsea squad on 26 December.

“You always prepare for the best Chelsea team," he told the official Aston Villa website.

"They’ve got a fixture tonight and I’m sure that team will look a lot different to the weekend because I’ve listened to Thomas’ (Tuchel) last few interviews and I think he’s going to protect and rest a few, which is understandable.

“We will always prepare for the best team, in terms of the opponent. If for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team, we’ll deal with that."

