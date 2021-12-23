ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thomas Tuchel Hints That Romelu Lukaku And Callum Hudson-Odoi May Return to Chelsea Training on Thursday

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that forwards Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi may be returning to training on Thursday, a day after the west London side beat Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The two forwards are both among several Blues players currently unavailable due to positive Covid-19 tests.

In their absence, Tuchel was forced to rely on his side's youth talents for their midweek cup fixture against Brentford, where the likes of Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons all started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEt8z_0dUK2n2k00
IMAGO / PA Images

Following his side's win over Brentford on Wednesday evening, Thomas Tuchel hinted at the fact that both Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi may return to training on Thursday.

As Nizaar Kinsella reports, the two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test on Thursday, but should they do so, they are likely to be back in training ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Kinsella also reports that the pair are unlikely to be fit enough to start against Steven Gerrard's side.

Gerrard has since revealed that he is expecting a strong Chelsea squad on 26 December.

“You always prepare for the best Chelsea team," he told the official Aston Villa website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf3pk_0dUK2n2k00
IMAGO / PA Images

"They’ve got a fixture tonight and I’m sure that team will look a lot different to the weekend because I’ve listened to Thomas’ (Tuchel) last few interviews and I think he’s going to protect and rest a few, which is understandable.

“We will always prepare for the best team, in terms of the opponent. If for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team, we’ll deal with that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa
BBC

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku goals give Thomas Tuchel's side three points

Jorginho scored two penalties as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa and move level on points with second-placed Liverpool. Villa had taken a fortunate lead in the 28th minute when Matt Targett's whipped cross from the left was met by Chelsea defender Reece James and his glancing header diverted the ball past Edouard Mendy and into the net for an own goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
629
Followers
5K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy