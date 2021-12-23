Kentucky sets up website for storm aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has a new website to help residents affected by recent tornadoes apply for aid.

The website has a wide range of information, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage and long-term housing. It also demonstrates how to submit a disaster claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and how to remove storm debris.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a media release.

Beshear said Wednesday about 9,700 people have applied for individual assistance, and FEMA has approved about $3.6 million.

The website is located at http://governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources.

The Dec. 10 storms tore a 200-mile path through Kentucky, killing 76 people.