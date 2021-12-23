ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky sets up website for storm aid

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has a new website to help residents affected by recent tornadoes apply for aid.

The website has a wide range of information, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage and long-term housing. It also demonstrates how to submit a disaster claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and how to remove storm debris.

“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a media release.

Beshear said Wednesday about 9,700 people have applied for individual assistance, and FEMA has approved about $3.6 million.

The website is located at http://governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources.

The Dec. 10 storms tore a 200-mile path through Kentucky, killing 76 people.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Justice to announce first judges for Intermediate Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals will be announced on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said. Three judges will be appointed for terms of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024; 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028, Justice’s office said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

697K+
Followers
367K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy