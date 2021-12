Thailand is suspending its Test And Go program, but will not block visitors who have already had their application approved. I traveled to Thailand under the Test & Go program last month and recently provided a detailed step-by-step guide on how to enter Thailand under this scheme. But effective at midnight on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Thailand will stop accepting new applications for its Test And Go program, which allows vaccinated travelers to test in advance, test on arrival, and only quarantine until that post-arrival test comes back negative.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO