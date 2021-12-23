What I’ve learned

For better or worse, I grew up online. By the age of 7, I had developed a love for reading, but my mom’s nursing school kicked into full gear right when AOL CDs began piling at the foot of our mail slot. What an iPad is to an unruly toddler now, our hefty Gateway PC was to us then: sitting me in front of a computer was the easiest form of child care. My first username foreshadowed how I would pretend my way through the internet from that time onward. I chose “PrincessCandy241” — princess because even then I wanted to be adored; candy for the treat I was almost never allowed to have; 241 because the AOL algorithm suggested it.

