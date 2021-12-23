ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enUgz_0dUJze6U00
Financial News

Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle.

Energy suppliers had been paying 54p per therm of gas at the beginning of the year. By September, that had reached more than £3 and peaked even further to £4.50 just before Christmas.

It was an unprecedented spike caused by something of a perfect storm on global markets.

Firstly, last winter was unusually cold in the northern hemisphere. Gas is still a key fuel in heating homes and businesses in much of the world, so the cold temperatures led to a spike in demand, and countries started eating into their gas reserves.

These reserves could have been topped up again over the summer, but once again the weather had other ideas.

An unusually windless summer meant that wind turbines produced less electricity so gas power plants had to burn more than normal.

Meanwhile, less new supply came onto the market than first thought and demand from China was higher than expected.

All in all, it meant that gas was in short supply, and as a result prices spiked.

For energy suppliers in the UK, this spelled disaster. Since 2019 they have been limited in what they can charge customers because of regulator Ofgem’s price cap.

The cap takes into account the price of energy, but does not change often enough to keep up with this year’s steep rises. The cap is moved twice a year.

So when gas prices went up energy suppliers were soon put in a difficult situation where it cost them more to buy gas than they were allowed to sell it for.

It is an unenviable position for any business, and since early September dozens of suppliers have bowed out of the market, with experts predicting further failures.

The episode has exposed several flaws in how the market works, and will likely lead to permanent changes.

Many energy suppliers should probably have insured themselves against price rises.

It is a practice known as hedging. An energy supplier will order all the gas and electricity it thinks its customers will need in the months or years ahead.

That way if prices spike, suppliers do not feel the pain, at least not until their hedging period is over, by which time the price cap should have caught up with costs.

And it will catch up in April when Ofgem next changes the cap. Predictions of where the price cap will be set have differed, but the most dire forecast came from investment bank Investec.

Its experts estimate that prices could go from £1,277 per year today for an average household, to £1,995, a rise of 56%.

Analysts at energy consultancy Cornwall Insight are slightly more positive about April’s cap, saying that it will reach £1,865.

But when the price cap changes again in October 2022 it could go as high as £2,240, according to the consultancy’s models.

While adding that this prediction was very uncertain, senior consultant Dr Craig Lowrey said: “With the energy supply sector still dealing with the exit of more than two dozen companies in a matter of weeks, the need to ensure resilience across the entire market is evident.

“Furthermore, it is not solely domestic customers that are dealing with these new highs in energy costs, as businesses will face their own set of challenges without the protection afforded by the default tariff price cap.”

While price rises may only be temporary – how long they stay that high will depend on global gas markets – the impact of the gas crisis will be much longer lasting.

Firstly, the competitive marketplace with dozens of energy suppliers has been changed beyond recognition.

Bulb Energy, whose rapid growth was impressive enough to warrant a visit from the Prime Minister just this summer, is now in special administration.

Another two dozen suppliers have also exited the market, and more are expected to follow them.

Secondly, the crisis will likely change forever the way that the price cap is calculated.

Ofgem is consulting on a series of proposals which would mark the cap’s biggest overhaul since it was introduced in 2019.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government urged to tackle rising energy prices as ‘enormous crisis’ looms in 2022

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to take action to tackle rising gas and electricity prices, amid growing concerns over the cost-of-living crisis faced by families across the UK.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold “emergency” meetings with energy chiefs on Monday to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices, which are set to have a knock-on impact on household bills.Industry bosses are reportedly ready to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies in a bid to avoid further bankruptcies in the sector.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices would be “an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Gas Prices#Bulb Energy#Energy Supply#Weather#Ofgem
The Independent

Households to pay £100m more for energy over Christmas and New Year – Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said energy bills will be the “worst possible gift” this Christmas as the party found households will pay £100 million more this year.Analysis by the party claims that in the seven days between Christmas Day and New Year, bills will rise by £104,141,465.75 compared with the same period in 2020.And they said because of the rise in the energy price cap, families will end up paying an extra £195 each over the year.Sir Ed said: “The Christmas period is already set to be tough but this is the worst possible gift from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Supplier Collapses Go Global

Energy providers are closing down in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Finland and Singapore. Record-high power and gas prices have crippled energy suppliers worldwide, leaving some running at a loss and causing many to collapse altogether. Energy providers are closing down in the U.K., the Netherlands,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
The Independent

Suppliers demand urgent action to halt energy crisis as household bills face 50 per cent rise

Energy suppliers have demanded urgent intervention from the government to protect households from the spiralling cost of gas and electricity amid a national crisis that is expected to see bills jump by more than 50 per cent next year.The boss of E.On called for the government to adopt “radical” measures to cut customers’ bills, including shouldering some of the cost of rising energy prices using general taxation.Energy-intensive businesses said they may soon have to shut down production, while the UK ceramics industry warned that gas may not be physically available over the winter.The plea for help came as wholesale energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Japan’s Prices Rise at Faster Pace as Energy Costs Swell

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese consumer prices rose at a faster pace in November as higher energy costs offset the impact of sharp cuts in mobile phone fees. Consumer prices, excluding those for fresh food, gained 0.5% compared with a year earlier, the ministry of internal affairs reported. Economists had forecast a 0.4% increase.
BUSINESS
texasborderbusiness.com

Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices jump 5.7 percent

The inflation rate is running at its hottest pace in nearly four decades, as widespread supply disruptions, high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel a surge in prices. Consumer prices soared by 5.7 percent in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index released by the Commerce Department Thursday. That topped the previous month’s rate of 5.1 percent, becoming the fastest pace increase since February 1982, when it hit 6.2 percent.
BUSINESS
FOX 21 Online

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rises Despite Omicron, Higher Prices

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumer confidence rose this month as Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID’-19’s highly contagious omicron variant. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index – which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future – rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy