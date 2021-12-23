Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Innovation and economic growth should drive these stocks higher. An EV maker is set to hit records with deliveries. The telehealth giant is creating a digital health empire. Since the Great Recession officially ended in 2009, growth stocks have been the driving force on Wall Street. Low lending rates, massive government spending, and the Federal Reserve providing an abundant pool of cheap capital have incentivized businesses to hire, innovate, and acquire other companies.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
BEIJING (AP) — To help make China a self-reliant "technology superpower," the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.
Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 1.24% to $246.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $250.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
BANGKOK (AP) — Major world share benchmarks were mixed at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.
U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and hit an intraday record for the first time in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 275 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.3%.
Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
