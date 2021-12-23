ROAD TEST: 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about a video game that can help the least mechanically inclined learn the basics of cars and how certain automotive systems fit together, without having to actually get under a car. Between my play time, years of working on some things with my father, and the maitenance I’ve conquered on cars by myself, I decided it was time for a real project car. My mission? Have fun. Get frustrated. Finally get through the container of Orange Goop I have next to our soap dispenser in our guest bathroom. I’m going to learn how to really work on a car.

