COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Underrecognized Vulnerability of Patients With CLL

Jorge E. Cortes, MD, has been an investigative leader for nearly 30 years in the development of numerous leukemia treatments. It would be difficult to look at data involving practice-changing agents for patients with leukemia and miss the name Jorge E. Cortes, MD. An investigative leader for nearly 30 years, Cortes has led the development of numerous leukemia treatments, including trials for the second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) bosutinib (Bosulif), which is widely used for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); omacetaxine mepesuccinate (Synribo), a drug approved for patients with CML when TKIs have stopped working; the third-generation TKI ponatinib (Iclusig), another CML treatment; and glasdegib (Daurismo), a smoothened inhibitor approved for the treatment of older patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and complications like heart or kidney disease that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
