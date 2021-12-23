ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South African health regulator approves J&J COVID-19 boosters

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s health regulator on Thursday approved the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a second dose or booster, paving the way for the shot widely used in South Africa to shore up protection against the Omicron variant. The...

First Coast News

COVID vaccine cocktails: A guide to mixing and matching Pfizer, Moderna, J&J booster shots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story.) So, you’re thinking of getting your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. As recently as mid-October, only select populations that had completed their primary, two-dose Pfizer series were eligible for a booster. Now, not only is everyone 16 and older eligible, they’re also free to choose which type of booster they want — regardless of which pharmaceutical company manufactured their first dose(s).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP recommends J&J’s Covid-19 booster for adults

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has provided a positive opinion on the usage of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot for adults aged 18 years and above. If approved, the booster is intended for use a...
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

EU drug regulator: No link found between menstrual changes and COVID vaccines

(Reuters) -The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested some women had heavier periods after being inoculated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) study https://www.fhi.no/en/studies/ungvoksen/increased-incidence-of-menstrual-changes-among-young-women released on Tuesday asked...
WORLD
abc17news.com

EU regulators: J&J vaccine booster OK to give after 2 months

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drugs regulator says people 18 and older can receive a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial shot of the one-dose vaccine. The European Medicines Agency also said the J&J vaccine can be used as a booster dose in people who have had two shots of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The recommendations by the agency’s human medicines committee give countries more flexibility as they roll out or accelerate booster campaigns to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson booster doses in October.
WORLD
The Independent

South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations

South Africa will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, the government announced Friday.The doses, worth approximately $18 million, will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth and be distributed to various African countries over the next year, according to a statement.“This donation embodies South Africa’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
