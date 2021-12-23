ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ offers to pump $18 billion into green finance scheme

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to extend $18 billion worth of loans to financial institutions in a first auction conducted for a new...

China central bank to roll out low-cost loans for carbon emission cuts by year-end

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank is expected to issue first batch of low-cost loans targeted at carbon emission reduction to financial institutions by year-end, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang. The average interest rate of corporate loans is at...
Alibaba’s Ant consumer finance unit to boost capital to $4.7 billion

In what could be contemplated as a sagacious move to restore consumers’ confidence following a flurry of regulatory probes into Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings’ fintech arm, Ant Group, the Hangzhou-headquartered largest digital payment platform in China would ramp up its capital by CNY30 billion or $4.71 billion from a prior CNY8 billion or $1.26 billion, while the fintech group also presented four new strategic investors, a regulatory filing with Hong Kong stock exchange released late on Friday had unveiled.
Indonesia sees commodities driving 2021 exports to record $230 billion

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s exports this year could reach between $225 billion to $230 billion, the biggest on record for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, the country’s trade minister said on Thursday. The resource-rich country has been enjoying an export boom on the back of rising prices...
Green Finance Outlook 2022, Visa goes into crypto consulting and GreenClimateDAO

The Green Finance Outlook 2022 looks at the most significant trends in the space as the urgent need to transition towards a low carbon economy is beginning to materialize into action. Visa launches crypto consulting services in push for mainstream adoption, GreenClimateDAO wants to unlock the power of the crowd...
Rocket Cos. to acquire personal finance app Truebill for $1.3 billion in cash

Rocket Cos. RKT, -6.29% , the Detroit-based mortgage platform, said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire personal finance app Truebill for $1.3 billion in cash. Truebill, which was created in 2015, "has quickly become the choice for consumers looking to live their best financial lives by managing subscriptions, improving credit scores, tracking spending and building budgets in a simple, easy-to-use app," Rocket said in a statement. Truebill even helps consumers by renegotiating bills on their behalf, it added. The company has 2.5 million members, after doubling its user base in the last year. Truebill analyzes some $50 billion in monthly transaction volume and has saved consumers more than $100 million since 2015. The deal is expected to close before year-end. Rocket shares were down 4% Monday and have shed 27% of their value in 2021 to date, while the S&p 500.
The Green Finance outlook for 2022: Trends, concerns and new entrants

Banking and climate fintech are set to grow closer next year, especially with new entrants coming in to bridge the gap and pair capital with clean projects. There will be opportunities for traditional banking institutions looking to add “green” products for consumers, but also more environmentally-focused lending solutions.
BOJ offers huge cash injection to stem rising short-term interest rates

In an effort to counter a rise in short-term interest rates, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened in the money market and offered two schemes to pump a combined $97 billion via temporary government bond purchases. “The central bank on Tuesday made two offers, including one to buy bonds worth...
Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
UAE plans to scrap import monopolies of some big merchant families – FT

(Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates government has told some of its biggest business families that it plans to remove their monopolies on the sale of imported goods, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The Gulf state has proposed legislation that would end the automatic renewal of existing commercial...
Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
UN chief says ‘Ponzi scheme’ crashed Lebanon’s finances -video

BEIRUT (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Lebanon’s financial collapse was caused by “something similar to a Ponzi scheme”, according to a video of comments he made while visiting Beirut this week. Lebanon is in the third year of an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when...
UK offers $1.3 billion to businesses hurt by omicron

LONDON — (AP) — Britain announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in grants and other aid to help the hospitality industry survive the onslaught of the omicron variant of COVID-19, bowing to days of pressure from pubs, restaurants and other businesses that have seen their income plunge following public health warnings.
Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

In a year in which significant political efforts have been made to speed up the energy transition, 2021 has also been record-breaking for green finance, as governments, international institutions, and lenders alike seek to support the shift towards renewables. Mirroring developments that are expected to see new renewable energy generation...
EU energy talks dissolve over carbon, green finance fights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Talks between European Union country leaders on energy policy ended with no agreement on Thursday, as states squabbled over how to respond to record-high carbon prices and upcoming green investment rules. EU country leaders met in Brussels for a summit to discuss several issues, including soaring energy prices,...
EUR/JPY: Mildly offered below 129.00 after ECB, BOJ plays are over, for now

EUR/JPY extends pullback from monthly top, snaps two-day uptrend. Hawkish ECB contradicts BOJ’s inaction but sluggish markets seek solace in yen. Market sentiment dwindles amid fresh fears over Omicron, US-China tussles. Second-tier German, Eurozone data will offer intermediate moves. EUR/JPY remains pressured after failing to keep the ECB-led gains,...
