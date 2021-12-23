ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Some injuries after fire at Exxon’s Baytown, Texas facility

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A ‘major industrial accident’ at Exxon’s Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter on Friday. Exxon...

wibqam.com

firefighternation.com

Four Injured in Baytown (TX) Exxon Refinery Fire

Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with injuries after fire broke out at Exxon’s Baytown refinery in a unit that produces gasoline. The fire started with a 1 a.m. blast, KTRK reports. Two of the victims are suffering from burns. One suffered a fracture, and the fourth victim suffered injuries related to a fall.
KHOU

Naphtha identified as chemical in fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery

BAYTOWN, Texas — Harris County Fire Marshal's officials are investigating an overnight fire at the ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery that left four people injured. The fire, which started about 1 a.m. Thursday, burned well into the daylight hours before the company confirmed it had been extinguished in a release sent around 9 a.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR EXPLOSION REPORTED EXXON BAYTOWN

1:53 am -Multiple Lifeflights are loading in Baytown at the Exxon Plant. This after multiple reports of an explosion that rocked homes. So far sounds like two Lifeflights inbound with three second-degree flash burn patients. Another Lifeflight is standing by.
wibqam.com

Bangladesh launch fire kills 16 people

DHAKA (Reuters) – At least 16 people have died in Bangladesh after a deadly fire swept through a launch on the Sugandha River in Bangladesh, an official said on Friday. Sixteen bodies had been recovered from the launch, said Zohor Ali, district administrator of Jhalakathi, where the accident happened after midnight.
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Crash On Route 28 Kills 2 People

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police. A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital. The Armstrong County coroner identified the victims as Michael Gargett, 44 and Mara Reilly, 46, of Pittsburgh. The coroner said Gargett and Reilly’s vehicle was heading north on Route 28, swerved to miss a car on the shoulder and lost control, rear-ending a box truck on the shoulder. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m., and weather conditions and speed were considered to be a factor, the coroner said. 511PA said that the vehicles involved cleared from the scene at around 1:30 p.m. CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 northbound between Exit 18 – PA 128/Slate Lick and Exit: US 422 EAST/PA 28 NORTH – KITTANNING/INDIANA. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 27, 2021
WSAV News 3

Man dies after kayak flips in Atlanta lake

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said the body of a kayker who drowned in a lake in southwest Atlanta was pulled Sunday from the waterway. Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed to multiple news outlets that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered. The man’s […]
The Independent

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said.Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna the Bihar state capital.The cause of the blast in Muzaffarpur was being investigated, said police officer Ram Naresh Paswan. He said the death toll was likely to rise as four of the injured were critical. Panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories in the Bela industrial area, media reports said.Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.Last year, a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals, killing 12 people near Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. Read More BEHIND THE LENS: Chronicling a warming worldA village in India's northeast mourns after deadly attacksAsian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
KELOLAND TV

Semi-truck crashes near Summit carrying 20,000 pounds of beef

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A semi-truck carrying 20,000 pounds of beef crashed Friday afternoon. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted on Facebook that the crash occurred near Summit. Authorities are asking drivers to move over when passing through the area and to drive with caution.
WSAV News 3

Preliminary report releases on deadly plane crash in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on a deadly plane crash that happened in early December. NTSB says the airplane started spiraling to the left shortly after takeoff. The report also included a number of witness accounts from that night. Many told investigators that the plane’s […]
myleaderpaper.com

Lonedell woman killed in crash west of De Soto

A Lonedell woman was killed Sunday night (Dec. 26) in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. H east of Dry Creek Road west of De Soto. Two others were hurt in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 a.m., Amy L. Veit, 37, was driving a 2007 Scion...
WJTV 12

5 killed in Christmas morning gunfire in northeast Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Five people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire while celebrating Christmas on a soccer field in the northeastern city of Fortaleza early Saturday, according to the Ceara state Public Security Secretariat. According to the agency’s press office, three people have been arrested. Local news media say the crime […]
fox5atlanta.com

Driver crashes into house in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a home in southwest Atlanta. A tow truck moved an SUV that was stuck in a house that has damage to the side. Police say no one was hurt.
CBS Denver

Evacuations At ‘Oak Fire’ Lifted, C470 Now Back Open

JERFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A large grass fire near C470 and Kipling Street forced officials to order the evacuation of residents in Ken Caryl Valley — and forced crews to shut down the highway in both directions, between Kipling Street and West Bowles Avenue — on the Monday after Christmas. As of 4:45 p.m., all evacuation orders were scaled back, and then lifted. The highway reopened at around 6:30 p.m. At 4:20 p.m., the “Oak Fire” had burned approximately 150 acres, officials said. Officials previously ordered residents in the area to get out. “FULL EVACUATION now ordered for residents of Ken Caryl Valley,”...
