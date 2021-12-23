Dallas Builders Association Looks Back at a Record-Breaking 2021
The first thing I do before writing this column every year is go back and read the ones from prior years. I take inventory of the problems we solved and see if my premonitions of the ones ahead came true or not. Suffice it to say, I missed the mark from...
Karen: This home is not just beautiful, it's also one of the most architecturally significant houses in Dallas. It...
Seth: Looking over Tarrant County Tuesday articles for the past year, there were many homes that I wanted to...
Shelby: Someone did it! They saw past what's there and saw what's possible. Someone saw a 3,000-square-foot home for...
Nikki: Happy Holidays to you and yours. As we all pretend to chill out this holiday season, I'm doing...
[Editor’s note: Merry Christmas! This week, we’re taking time off to focus on our loved ones, so we are sharing some of our favorite stories from this year. Keep an eye out for our top features from the archives as we rest and get ready for a brilliant 2022! Cheers, from Candy and the entire staff at CandysDirt.com!]
Another good reason to stay off Dallas-Fort Worth interstates is moving trucks. It’s probably someone with a hankering for barbecue, no state income tax, and affordable housing. Moving trucks have been busy in Texas, especially the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Dallas-Fort Worth is the top 2021 destination for people relocating...
Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate (RHA), the largest independent real estate brokerage in North Texas, has continued their charitable efforts this holiday season by partnering with the Dallas Police Department and donating over 500 toys to their holiday toy drive program known as Santa Cops. Santa Cops was founded...
Listing agent Lori Ericsson of David Griffin and Company Realtors describes this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, as perfect for someone looking for a quick escape to the country or a place to put down roots just outside of Dallas.
With supply chain issues plaguing home builders and rates forecasted to increase throughout 2022, more buyers than ever rushed to the market to buy an existing home. The statistics, which come from the November existing home sales report from the National Association of Realtors, show that existing home sales increased by 1.9 percent from October to November 2021, but greater competition over a very limited inventory of homes has pushed the median sales price for an existing home up 13.9 percent from last year.
It’s the time of year when we look back and cross our fingers to see if our historic preservation wins outweighed our losses in 2021. Indeed there were some fine saves, but equally, there were gutting losses. The question must continually be asked: Why is the demolition of our...
Numbers released today by real estate market statistic provider ShowingTime highlight once again just how hot the North Texas market is. In November, the ratio of showings to listings in the Dallas metro area was 11.09 to one. That’s a 24 percent increase in the showing index from the same time last year.
Another development, another step toward stretching this region toward Grayson County. Bloomfield Homes is developing a $600 million mixed-use community that will include 969 new homes on the west side of U.S. 75 near FM 455 in Anna. Called Crystal Park, the new community will include commercial properties along the front property along the highway, multifamily apartment development, and a professional campus.
Hey, we get it. Life is busy and holiday shopping doesn’t do itself. If you’re still searching for some last-minute gifts like the rest of us, you’ll be happy to know that there are some truly stellar coffee table books on Dallas design and architecture that will always go over well.
By now, we should know that progress is hard to contain. Last month, we wondered aloud whether the technique of 3D-printed concrete structures would catch on in Dallas-Fort Worth. Little did we know it was just a matter of days before such a project would show up in North Texas.
I’ve always loved the phrase, “business in the front, party in the back.” The saying, which normally describes a haircut that is close around the face but allows its locks to fall freely in the back perfectly describes this Preston Hollow traditional home. The phrase, which was...
It’s really hard not to start this one with Y’AAAAAAAALL because Y’all. This isn’t a home, it’s your own private resort that’s also a tree farm!! Sprawling across 215 acres in Winnsboro, 100 miles east of Dallas, Harmony Springs Ranch has everything you’re looking for.
It was a good year for Texas’ million-dollar homes. The number of Texas homes that sold for $1 million or more from November 2020 to October 21 increased 89.6 percent, according to the 2021 edition of the Texas Realtors Luxury Home Sales Report. The median price for luxury homes...
A historical hotbed for high-tech innovation, Texas leads the country in everything from space travel to telecommunications. In 2017, the Lone Star State found itself fronting a futurist movement in using Bitcoin to buy homes. The first purchase, brokered by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty in Austin, set the stage statewide for revolution in real estate exchanges.
This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, takes us to Windrose Tower, a 27-story luxury high rise nestled in the impossibly hot Legacy West in Plano. This two-bedroom listed by Crystal Gonzalez of Beck Realty Residential offers luxury, lock-and-leave living, and none of the traditional upkeep that comes with a home in the ‘burbs.
A few eyebrows were likely raised when Farhad Manjoo, opinion columnist for The New York Times, examined the interactive quiz presented in his column, “Everyone’s Moving to Texas, Here’s Why,” and the best place to move in the nation was … Euless. Nothing wrong with...
