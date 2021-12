Russell Westbrook cost the Los Angeles Lakers in their deflating loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and he did not bother to stick around afterwards either. The Lakers fell to Brooklyn by a 122-115 final score on Christmas Day. It was actually an exciting ending, as the Lakers came roaring back from down 23 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 115 with under a minute to play. However, their comeback fell short, and if you’re wondering why, you should probably look no further than Westbrook.

