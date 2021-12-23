ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Actor Jon Bernthal reveals advice Serena Williams gave him for portraying Rick Macci in King Richard

By Sarthak Shitole
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the biopic ‘King Richard‘ based on the life of the father of Venus and Serena Williams, the movie has received great praise for bringing the story of the young tennis stars who were coached by their father Richard Williams on their way to success as both of them went...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
TENNIS
Variety

Will Smith and ‘King Richard’ Ensemble on Bonding and Being Family

Will Smith learned a lot about building a family on his first television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” And now that he’s starring in “King Richard” as the patriarch of the Williams family and father to tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams, he understands how those off-screen relationships are often reflected on-screen. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with a script by Zach Baylin, “King Richard” details the rise of the sisters while showing the enormous influence and support that came from their family. That includes the outspoken, often controversial Richard but also their equally determined mother, Oracene “Brandy” Price. While...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King  Richard’ Star Aunjanue  Ellis on Why She Was Drawn to Play Oracene Williams

“Our stories of women are largely told to us through the voices of men,” says Aunjanue Ellis, who stars as Oracene “Brandy” Price, mother of Venus and Serena Williams, in Warner Bros.’ King Richard. “Ms. Oracene’s was definitely one of those stories that was told to me through the prism of patriarchy.” And in a movie titled King Richard, it was important for Ellis to fight for the woman who easily got lost in the shadow of her partner. In the awards contender, the industry veteran plays a woman who is often eclipsed by her bold and charismatic husband, Richard Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Macci
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jon Bernthal
ESPN

Viewing 'King Richard' through the prism of our times

It is a quiet scene, not germane to the plot or destiny of any of the characters, but it is one of the most powerful in the new film "King Richard," Will Smith's biopic of Richard Williams. Richard and his wife, Oracene Price, (played by Aunjanue Ellis) watch on a small television the news footage of March 3, 1991. Motorist Rodney King is being beaten by members of the Los Angeles Police Department while surrounding police officers watch. Oracene offhandedly comments something to the effect of, "At least they have it on video this time." In the next room, Richard and Oracene's girls, tennis prodigies Venus, then 10, and Serena, then 9, with their sisters, Yetunde, Isha and Lyndrea, are shrieking and playing and carrying on as kids do. For the film, it is just another news item of daily injustice -- but one containing the hope that the existence of video will finally justify a reality much of the country does not believe exists.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “King Richard”

Biopics are a weird one, because unless you are going to push the boat out creatively, you are more or less committing to standard, passable fare that may appeal to awards bodies from a performance aspect, but fail to retain interest beyond the gongs being handed out. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Punisher' Jon Bernthal Would Be “Thrilled” to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As Marvel’s introduction of the multiverse sees the collision of characters across various universes over the years — most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye — it has consequently branched out into many conversations about the other beloved characters and whether they will make their big screen debut in the MCU. Among the fan favorites is Jon Bernthal, whose convincing portrayal of the Punisher across multiple seasons have earned a deserving place in the hearts of comic book enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, but while Kevin Feige seemingly hasn’t made the call just yet, the actor himself says he’d jump at that opportunity given it stays true to Frank Castle, a character he considers part of his heart and bones, and who he’s been knocked unconscious three times for during his shoot.
MOVIES
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy