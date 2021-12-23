Actor Jon Bernthal reveals advice Serena Williams gave him for portraying Rick Macci in King Richard

It is a quiet scene, not germane to the plot or destiny of any of the characters, but it is one of the most powerful in the new film "King Richard," Will Smith's biopic of Richard Williams. Richard and his wife, Oracene Price, (played by Aunjanue Ellis) watch on a small television the news footage of March 3, 1991. Motorist Rodney King is being beaten by members of the Los Angeles Police Department while surrounding police officers watch. Oracene offhandedly comments something to the effect of, "At least they have it on video this time." In the next room, Richard and Oracene's girls, tennis prodigies Venus, then 10, and Serena, then 9, with their sisters, Yetunde, Isha and Lyndrea, are shrieking and playing and carrying on as kids do. For the film, it is just another news item of daily injustice -- but one containing the hope that the existence of video will finally justify a reality much of the country does not believe exists.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO