Logan Paul is at the center of controversy once again, this time for destroying 15 Game Boy Colors as part of a home craft project. Earlier this week, the social media personality and amateur boxer posted a video in which he crafted a tabletop made of see-thru epoxy resin. Embedded in the resin are 15 Game Boy Colors with various color schemes and faceplate designs, which fit in with a Poke Ball themed metal trim. The video in which Paul makes the tabletop can be seen below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO