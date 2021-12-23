ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BOJ offers to pump $18 billion into green finance scheme

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to extend $18 billion worth of loans to financial institutions in a first auction conducted for a new...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Alibaba’s Ant consumer finance unit to boost capital to $4.7 billion

In what could be contemplated as a sagacious move to restore consumers’ confidence following a flurry of regulatory probes into Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings’ fintech arm, Ant Group, the Hangzhou-headquartered largest digital payment platform in China would ramp up its capital by CNY30 billion or $4.71 billion from a prior CNY8 billion or $1.26 billion, while the fintech group also presented four new strategic investors, a regulatory filing with Hong Kong stock exchange released late on Friday had unveiled.
BUSINESS
b975.com

China to build financial centre in western region by 2025, central bank says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is planning to build a financial centre in the western region by 2025, the central bank said on Friday, in a bid to support economic growth in the Chengdu-Chongqing area. In an inter-agency document outlining the plans, the People’s Bank of China said the government...
ECONOMY
b975.com

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 8% in Nov – ELFA

(Reuters) – U.S. companies borrowing funds to finance their investments in equipment rose 8% in November, compared with a year earlier, Washington-based Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday. Firms signed up for $7.9 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#The Bank Of Japan
tearsheet.co

Green Finance Outlook 2022, Visa goes into crypto consulting and GreenClimateDAO

The Green Finance Outlook 2022 looks at the most significant trends in the space as the urgent need to transition towards a low carbon economy is beginning to materialize into action. Visa launches crypto consulting services in push for mainstream adoption, GreenClimateDAO wants to unlock the power of the crowd...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Rocket Cos. to acquire personal finance app Truebill for $1.3 billion in cash

Rocket Cos. RKT, -6.29% , the Detroit-based mortgage platform, said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire personal finance app Truebill for $1.3 billion in cash. Truebill, which was created in 2015, "has quickly become the choice for consumers looking to live their best financial lives by managing subscriptions, improving credit scores, tracking spending and building budgets in a simple, easy-to-use app," Rocket said in a statement. Truebill even helps consumers by renegotiating bills on their behalf, it added. The company has 2.5 million members, after doubling its user base in the last year. Truebill analyzes some $50 billion in monthly transaction volume and has saved consumers more than $100 million since 2015. The deal is expected to close before year-end. Rocket shares were down 4% Monday and have shed 27% of their value in 2021 to date, while the S&p 500.
PERSONAL FINANCE
tearsheet.co

The Green Finance outlook for 2022: Trends, concerns and new entrants

Banking and climate fintech are set to grow closer next year, especially with new entrants coming in to bridge the gap and pair capital with clean projects. There will be opportunities for traditional banking institutions looking to add “green” products for consumers, but also more environmentally-focused lending solutions.
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

UK offers $1.3 billion to businesses hurt by omicron

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced $1.3 billion in grants and other aid to help the hospitality industry survive the onslaught of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The government on Tuesday bowed to days of pressure from pubs, restaurants and other businesses that have seen income plunge following public health warnings. Businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors in England will be eligible for one-time grants of up to 6,000 pounds each. An additional 100 million will be given to local governments to support businesses in their areas hit by the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the highly transmissible new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
wealthmanagement.com

American Finance Trust to Buy $1.3 Billion Shopping Portfolio

(Bloomberg)—American Finance Trust Inc. is buying a portfolio of U.S. retail centers from subsidiaries of CIM Real Estate Finance Trust for $1.3 billion, expanding its focus on necessity-based shopping. The New York-based real estate investment trust will purchase 81 outdoor shopping centers anchored with major retail tenants and grocery...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
MARKETS
b975.com

China securities regulator says VIE compliant companies can list overseas

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday domestic companies with variable interest entity (VIE) structures can list overseas, after registering with regulators, provided that they meet compliance requirements. In a set of draft rules published on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would establish...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

CGC offers flood relief financing to small businesses

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Credit Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd (CGC) is offering its BizBina-i financing to assist micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) whose business operations have been affected by the recent floods. President and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said the BizBina-i financing scheme helps existing...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

In a year in which significant political efforts have been made to speed up the energy transition, 2021 has also been record-breaking for green finance, as governments, international institutions, and lenders alike seek to support the shift towards renewables. Mirroring developments that are expected to see new renewable energy generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

EU energy talks dissolve over carbon, green finance fights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Talks between European Union country leaders on energy policy ended with no agreement on Thursday, as states squabbled over how to respond to record-high carbon prices and upcoming green investment rules. EU country leaders met in Brussels for a summit to discuss several issues, including soaring energy prices,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY: Mildly offered below 129.00 after ECB, BOJ plays are over, for now

EUR/JPY extends pullback from monthly top, snaps two-day uptrend. Hawkish ECB contradicts BOJ’s inaction but sluggish markets seek solace in yen. Market sentiment dwindles amid fresh fears over Omicron, US-China tussles. Second-tier German, Eurozone data will offer intermediate moves. EUR/JPY remains pressured after failing to keep the ECB-led gains,...
CURRENCIES
GreenBiz

Green banks can take climate finance from pledge to project

A key theme at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was how — and when — wealthy nations will deliver on their promise to mobilize public and private finance to help developing countries reduce their own emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. Amidst concerns...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy