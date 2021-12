Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Sushi Rollin’ opened to customers Dec. 8. The restaurant is located at 1288 W. Main St., Lewisville, in the Orchard Village shopping center, which is also home to WinCo Foods, Leather Sofa Company, Fuzzy’s Tacos and Mama’s Daughters’ Diner. The location offers sushi, fried rice and fusion bowls. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9p.m. every day. The restaurant does not have a website at this time. 817-320-3722.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO