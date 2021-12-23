Video: Pedestrian Struck, Police Unit Rear-Ended During Wild Pursuit

A police unit was rear-ended and a pedestrian struck during a pursuit in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Zak Holman/KNN

Inglewood, Los Angeles: A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night after a Los Angeles Police Department unit was hit, as well as a pedestrian during a wild pursuit.

It is not known at this time where the pursuit started or at what time. Lake Elsinore PD was possibly the originating agency and location for the pursuit. The suspect struck a pedestrian at South 5th Avenue and West Manchester Boulevard at 9:48 p.m. He was taken into custody at South 8th Avenue and West 108th Street at 10:06 p.m. in Inglewood. An LAPD unit was rear-ended during the pursuit at San Diego Freeway and West Manchester Boulevard at an unknown time.

Breaking News: This story will be updated as more details become available.