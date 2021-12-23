ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Killed In I-83 Crash: Coroner

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
The scene of the crash along Interstate 83. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Three people have died as a result of a three vehicle crash on Interstate 83 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release by the York County coroner's office and reports by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at the southbound ramp for Exit 16A- Queen Street in York Township at approximately 2:44 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at approximately 3:02 p.m., according to the release.

One victim died at the scene and was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Jacob Clevenger according to the coroner's office.

The other two victims died at WellSpan York Hospital-- one was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m. and the other at 3:32 p.m.-- by Deputy Coroner Karen Frank, according to the release.

The identities of the victims and details about the crash will be released later in the week, according to the release.

There were other victims involved in the crash but their statuses and conditions have not been released.

#Traffic Accident
