Crypto exchanges to toss up a Hail Mary at Super Bowl 2022

By Ezra Reguerra
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto exchange platforms Crypto.com and FTX will run advertising commercials during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. Both exchanges have been working tirelessly to establish their brands and penetrate the United States market. Super Bowl advertisements are known to be very costly, with rates going above $5 million for...

cointelegraph.com

cryptonews.com

Crypto.com's Super Bowl, Polygon's Opera, Prosecutors 'Clean' EUR 100M in Crypto + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto.com will run its first Super Bowl commercial in February, per the Wall Street Journal. The exchange will appear alongside marketers including shopping-rewards platform Rakuten Rewards, sports-betting operator DraftKings Inc., Avocados From Mexico, and Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Twitter year in review: 10 influential tweets of 2021

Another year has come and gone in the cryptocurrency industry, leaving behind an ocean of developments, drama, price swings and innovation — all moving at a breakneck pace that even Barry Allen would have a hard time keeping up with. Similar to previous years, Twitter has yet again served as a hotbed of crypto industry discussion in 2021.
CoinTelegraph

Some Salvadorans claim funds are missing from their Chivo wallets

Some of the money from El Salvador’s state-issued Chivo wallets is reportedly missing, according to many Salvadorans posting on social media. In a Dec. 16 Twitter thread started by user “the commissioner,” at least 50 Salvadorans have reported December losses totaling more than $96,000, following the setup of the Bitcoin (BTC) wallets by the government. Some of these transactions were for as little as $61, but others said they were missing thousands or more.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin rises above $51K as the dollar flexes muscles against the euro

Bitcoin (BTC) regained its bullish strength after reclaiming $50,000 last week and continued to hold the psychological level as support on Dec. 27. Meanwhile, its rival for the top safe-haven spot, the U.S. dollar, also bounced off a critical price floor, hinting that it would continue rallying through into 2022.
CoinTelegraph

From DeFi year to decade: Is mass adoption here? Experts Answer, Part 3

In the broadest way, the discourse surrounding crypto has shifted from "what to do with it" to "how to do it." This is especially the case with the authorities, which are no longer trying to deny decentralized finance but rather trying to figure out how to deal with the industry, as it is clear to everyone that it is here to stay. And their approach is that they either adjust or they will be left behind. This is the same with the legacy finance system: Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects provide better solutions, and people are starting to realize that — not just tech enthusiasts, but regular people. Hearing about DeFi from a taxi driver, from people chatting while waiting in line in a supermarket or during an intermission in a theater — that’s where I see indicators of mainstream adoption.
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
CoinTelegraph

Global search interest for 'NFT' surpasses 'crypto' for the first time ever

For the week ending on Christmas, global searches for the term "NFT," which refers to nonfungible tokens, have surpassed "crypto," according to Google Trends. The sharp increase in search traffic for NFTs offers a clear indication that digital collectibles have entered mainstream consciousness, with transactions on OpenSea, the most popular decentralized platform for NFT auctions and drops, surpassing $10 billion.
CoinTelegraph

The biggest letdowns in crypto and blockchain in 2021

2021 has been one of the most interesting years for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, both in terms of adoption and mainstream acceptance. From governments such as El Salvador to large corporations like Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, many institutions have made a step toward becoming a part of the ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph

Top 5 bullish Bitcoin stories of 2021

In terms of price action, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are ending 2021 with a whimper, confounding expectations for an end-of-year blow-off top scenario. A six-figure Bitcoin by December became a consensus trade among many analysts, investors and market observers who were expecting the flagship cryptocurrency to replicate its previous four-year cycle.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin holds off on Santa rally as fund forecasts a new year 'short squeeze'

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed rangebound after hitting ten-day highs on Dec. 22 amid fresh warnings over market "complacency." Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it consolidated after coming within $400 of $50,000 overnight. Bulls were up against a significant sell wall around the psychologically significant level, with...
CoinTelegraph

The political Santas and Grinches of the crypto industry in 2021

2021 was a huge year for the crypto industry. A few years ago, our elected officials probably hadn’t even heard of crypto before, let alone had an opinion on it. However, this year it seemed like crypto was the hot topic on the block all around the globe. Here...
CoinTelegraph

Convergence Finance launched Moonlit Farm powered by Moonriver Network

Convergence Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) Launchpad and automated market maker (AMM) aiming to open up the private investment market to the public, announced the launch of Moonlit Farm, yield-farming pools on Moonlit Finance powered by Moonriver Network. Moonlit Finance is a cross-chain AMM officially endorsed by Moonbeam Team and...
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: crypto wealth mints next generation of luxury super-spenders

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Anti-Lockdown (FREE), rising 41,501.58%. Bitcoin has retreated 30% from an all-time high, but the cryptocurrency is still about 60% so far in 2021. This return exceeds traditional assets like global stocks, commodities, and gold, writes Bloomberg economists.
