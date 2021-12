Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy submitted its plan for moving to more than 60 percent clean electricity by the end of 2025 and meeting its aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. Having filed an initial draft plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) in October, PSE’s final Clean Energy Implementation plan (CEIP) filed Dec. 17, further defines a course of action for clean electricity programs and investments for the next four years, aligning with policies established by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).

