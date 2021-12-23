ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Deathstar Christmas Ornament #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used two LED diodes and two 3032 battery containers to light it up from the inside. The trench also has notches so the light can come out should you want to add more leds to the...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Minecraft Ore LED lamp #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Conej0 shares this great design for a Minecraft Ore LED lamp!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4931996. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Apple Airtag Collar Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is a little Airtag holder for your furry friend. It will fit collar straps 20x3mm. The holder is made from two identical halves which clamp both the Airtag and the collar strap, held together by two small screws. I have uploaded two versions of the STL, one exact one...
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

Thwomp Switch Cartridge Case #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Swivel Pulley Block with Bearing #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After discovering the 608 bearing concepts that were out there, I wanted to put them into a situation where they could be tested in a real-world scenario – and a block seemed like a great starting point. This is a block like you see on sailboats, and is designed for 1/2 inch line.
DESIGN
#3d Cad#Leds#Chat#Adafruit
adafruit.com

Cyberpunk Jingasa #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Should print fine on a 25x25cm bed. Designed to fit Led strip under it. You will need epoxy glue and 2mm rod for assembly. Should be the right size for people up to 1m60 height. For larger build people you might want to print it at 110-115% size. Have you...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Articulated Snowman Fidget #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Download files individually if the “Download All” button doesn’t work. This is due to a Thingiverse bug that is not generating zip files for new projects. This posable articulated snowman makes for a festive fidget toy. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:5161345. Have you considered building a 3D...
INSTAGRAM
adafruit.com

Milk Crate Bookshelf Connector #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Got some milk crates lying around? With this connector you can create a milk crate bookshelf!. Maybe you’ve got the mortgage covered, but you’re still waiting to inherit the bookshelves that your Boomer parents bought in the 80s for their printed encyclopedias. Why settle for an empty house when you can enjoy beautiful milk crate shelving right now! The best part is, if you have to leave in a hurry, your books are already packed! Just apply a bit of force to pull the crates off the connectors, turn them right side up, stack them in your dairy truck, and you’re off!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

New Guide! Animated Edge Lit Acrylic NeoPixel Lamp #CircuitPython #3DPrinting

Build a visual art display with NeoPixels, Acrylic and Circuit Python! 3D printed parts snap fit together and prints support free! Use edge lit acrylic and etch designs to make an animation that comes to life with NeoPixel LEDs. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. Livestream. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Magnetic cable attachment clip #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Designed to help easily store and organise cables by magnetically attaching them to each other or a surface (e.g metal table leg). Holds cables with diameter up to 3.7mm – typical USB charger type cables diameters. The magnets can be bought online and have a diameter of 10mm and...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Mario Mushroom Money Tree Planter #3DThursday #3DPrinting

If you like this design, and wanted more, check out the stash pot version of it here.. https://cults3d.com/en/3d-model/art/mario-mushroom-stash-pot Designed in Fusion 360. I wanted some planters I know I could sell in my local art galleries this coming holiday season, so I put in the leg work and designed my own.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

PrintABlok:Electroblok #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Electrobloks, the interlocking DIY electronics learning kit. PrintABlok:ElectroBlok add common hobby electronics components like Arduino, servos, buttons, LEDs, and others, for rapid electronics prototyping allowing you to make printablok creations that can play with you!. Electrobloks require electronics components that are then modified and inserted into the bloks. If you...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Star Trek Discovery Communicator Remix #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Here is a remix of the awesome Discovery communicator kit designed by mooslug. I love how the model is accurate so I wanted to make it as a static prop without electronics. I solidified the body and made the flip-up hinge mechanism printable and no screws are needed. The lid was split up in layers so it can be printed flat without having unsightly under-sides from using supports. There are tiny little pegs that can be used to align the lid’s layers–use a tweezer to insert them. The original unsplit lid is there too. I added pegs and notches to help align the face panels and trimmings. I printed the back cover upright.
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Control Christmas Tree Lights with Raspberry Pi! #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

There’s still time to get next level with your decorations! Check out Chris Crocker-White’s guide on balena blog for the how:. Build and animate your own web and remote-controllable lighting from commonly available RGB LED strings and a Raspberry Pi. We’re going to go through the process of building a fully-configurable 10×25 LED matrix with a graphical configurator to run animations and patterns.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

FULLY PRINTABLE 48 KEY KEYBOARD #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Fully 3D printable keyboard. Watch typing test here: https://youtu.be/NQfTaif8y_g. FULL BUILD GUIDE COMING VERY SOON. 48 printable keys, main chassis + bottom plate. Two layouts; US layout and Norwegian layout. Firmware and configuration files for both layouts included in .zip file. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4978956. Have you considered building a 3D...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – Edge Lit Acrylic and Wearable Krampus Mask @ecken @videopixil

This week @adafruit we’re closing out the year with a NeoPixel visual art display featuring edge lit acrylic. Timelapse this week is of a wearable krampus mask designed by Tobias Franke, RAWR! So festive!. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable. Silicon Ribbon Cable. Timelapse Tuesday.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Weatherfax using Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project from Smart Sailing Boat on YouTube. and for additional information on how weather fax images work, check out this information from black cat systems. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Slide Fidget – Hilbert’s Curve #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Simple sliding “maze” fidget toy based on the Hilbert’s Curve Fractal. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4958268. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

MCP23017 QT ‘drop n beep’ tester + some PINK PCB samples

Ladyada’s desk is jam packed with goodies 🙂 first up, we’re trying to always order the tester PCBs when we get our panels in, so we don’t have to mill out a prototype on the bantam unless something goes amiss. this is a ‘drop n beep’ tester – where it repeatedly attempts to test and then beeps/blinks on success. the production team loves these kinds of testers.
ELECTRONICS

