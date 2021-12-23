Deathstar Christmas Ornament #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Got some milk crates lying around? With this connector you can create a milk crate bookshelf!. Maybe you’ve got the mortgage covered, but you’re still waiting to inherit the bookshelves that your Boomer parents bought in the 80s for their printed encyclopedias. Why settle for an empty house when you can enjoy beautiful milk crate shelving right now! The best part is, if you have to leave in a hurry, your books are already packed! Just apply a bit of force to pull the crates off the connectors, turn them right side up, stack them in your dairy truck, and you’re off!

