What's in eggnog, who came up with it, and how do you make your own?

Whatever your stance on eggnog, the thick, creamy drink is a holiday staple, popping up on grocery store shelves well before end of year celebrations and disappearing shortly after Jan. 1.

Plenty of readers, however, might not know how the festive drink is made. It's some blend of eggs and milk, right? Isn't there alcohol involved? Where did such a unique concoction even come from?

To answer such burning questions, we've compiled just about everything you need to know of eggnog's beginnings, a couple different recipes to make your own at home and how to find the best product on the shelves.

What even is eggnog?

Eggnog is traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped egg yolks and egg whites. Distilled spirits like brandy and rum can be added as well, and are often a key ingredient.

While the festive treat has origins as far back as early medieval England, where hot milk was curdled with wine or ale and flavored with spices, "eggnog" was introduced in 1775's United States. Alcoholic drinks were often served in wooden cups called "noggins," so eggnog was an amalgamation of its egg and milk base and the ale or liquor used to fortify it. Most, if not all eggnog way back when was alcoholic; best to keep it away from kids if you've got a time machine!

How do you make eggnog?

Not too much has changed since Revolutionary times when it comes to making eggnog. If you're looking to make your own, you'll have no shortage of choices to choose from. To simplify the process, here are the steps to make your standard batch of eggnog, courtesy of allrecipes.com at https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/18387/easiest-eggnog/:

Ingredients: 2 eggs, beaten 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 2 1/3 cups low fat milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 dash ground nutmeg Instructions: Just blend together eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla, and nutmeg. Serve chilled. It's a simple as that!

Of course, there are many other ways to prep eggnog, with varying levels of difficulty. If you're looking for some liquor in your 'nog with a few more steps involved, give this recipe, from Chunky Chef at https://www.thechunkychef.com/5-minute-homemade-blender-eggnog/, a try:

Ingredients:

4 large eggs 3/4 cup granulated sugar 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 3 ounces of cognac 3 ounces of bourbon 1 1/2 cups whole milk 1 cup heavy cream

Instructions: Add whole eggs to blender and blend on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and blend for 20 seconds. Add nutmeg, cinnamon, cognac, bourbon, milk and heavy cream and blend until combined, about 10-15 seconds. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for a day. Make sure to give it a shake or stir before serving!

What if I'm feeling lazy?

Not to worry! Eggnog is on the shelves at most supermarkets. If you'd rather support a locally-owned business, there's likely a farm nearby brewing some. Woodstock Creamery and Terra Firma Farm in North Stonington, for example, have plenty of freshly prepared eggnog to take home with you.

If there isn't a farm nearby, you may be able to find a local producer at the grocery store. It's important to know that some commercially prepared eggnog adds gelatin and other thickeners to save cost and use less egg and cream. FDA regulations only require 1% of eggnog to have egg yolk solids for it to bear the eggnog name. Make sure to read the ingredients on the back of the quart or gallon to make sure you're getting the best product.