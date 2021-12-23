ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

What's in eggnog, who came up with it, and how do you make your own?

By Blaine Callahan, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ThHJ_0dUJsBS400

Whatever your stance on eggnog, the thick, creamy drink is a holiday staple, popping up on grocery store shelves well before end of year celebrations and disappearing shortly after Jan. 1.

Plenty of readers, however, might not know how the festive drink is made. It's some blend of eggs and milk, right? Isn't there alcohol involved? Where did such a unique concoction even come from?

To answer such burning questions, we've compiled just about everything you need to know of eggnog's beginnings, a couple different recipes to make your own at home and how to find the best product on the shelves.

What even is eggnog?

Eggnog is traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped egg yolks and egg whites. Distilled spirits like brandy and rum can be added as well, and are often a key ingredient.

While the festive treat has origins as far back as early medieval England, where hot milk was curdled with wine or ale and flavored with spices, "eggnog" was introduced in 1775's United States. Alcoholic drinks were often served in wooden cups called "noggins," so eggnog was an amalgamation of its egg and milk base and the ale or liquor used to fortify it. Most, if not all eggnog way back when was alcoholic; best to keep it away from kids if you've got a time machine!

How do you make eggnog?

Not too much has changed since Revolutionary times when it comes to making eggnog. If you're looking to make your own, you'll have no shortage of choices to choose from. To simplify the process, here are the steps to make your standard batch of eggnog, courtesy of allrecipes.com at https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/18387/easiest-eggnog/:

Ingredients:

2 eggs, beaten

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 1/3 cups low fat milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 dash ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Just blend together eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla, and nutmeg. Serve chilled. It's a simple as that!

Of course, there are many other ways to prep eggnog, with varying levels of difficulty. If you're looking for some liquor in your 'nog with a few more steps involved, give this recipe, from Chunky Chef at https://www.thechunkychef.com/5-minute-homemade-blender-eggnog/, a try:

Ingredients:

  1. 4 large eggs
  2. 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  3. 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  4. 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  5. 3 ounces of cognac
  6. 3 ounces of bourbon
  7. 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  8. 1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Add whole eggs to blender and blend on medium speed for 30 seconds.

Add sugar and blend for 20 seconds.

Add nutmeg, cinnamon, cognac, bourbon, milk and heavy cream and blend until combined, about 10-15 seconds.

Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for a day. Make sure to give it a shake or stir before serving!

What if I'm feeling lazy?

Not to worry! Eggnog is on the shelves at most supermarkets. If you'd rather support a locally-owned business, there's likely a farm nearby brewing some. Woodstock Creamery and Terra Firma Farm in North Stonington, for example, have plenty of freshly prepared eggnog to take home with you.

If there isn't a farm nearby, you may be able to find a local producer at the grocery store. It's important to know that some commercially prepared eggnog adds gelatin and other thickeners to save cost and use less egg and cream. FDA regulations only require 1% of eggnog to have egg yolk solids for it to bear the eggnog name. Make sure to read the ingredients on the back of the quart or gallon to make sure you're getting the best product.

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Milk#Supermarkets#Alcohol#Egg Yolk#Sugar#Food Drink#Revolutionary
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mental_Floss

How to Make Eggnog from Scratch

With its creamy texture and the perfect balance of sweetness and spice, no other drink embodies the feeling of Christmas cheer quite like eggnog. And whether you prefer to liquor up your 'nog or keep it non-alcoholic, there's a homemade eggnog recipe that has you covered. Traditionally, making eggnog the...
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

What Is Eggnog—and Why Do We Drink It at Christmas?

Let’s hear it for eggnog, the merriest beverage of the season. Not every holiday has its own drink—sorry, Thanksgiving, turkey soda doesn’t count. But it wouldn’t be Christmas without some old-fashioned eggnog, whether hot or cold, spiked or family-friendly. What Is Eggnog?. In simplest terms, it’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
Columbus Telegram

The meat of the matter: Do you know what’s on your charcuterie board?

We’ve all enjoyed pepperoni on a pizza, salami on a sandwich and bacon for breakfast, but how much do you really know about charcuterie?. Simply defined, charcuterie is a French term describing meats that have been preserved through curing or smoking and aging. (The Italian counterpart to charcuterie is called salumi.)
FOOD & DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

How to make your own charcuterie wreath this holiday season

The year of the charcuterie board is coming to an end, but you can send it out with a bang. Charcuterie presentations — from simple cheese and meat trays to baller boards to entire tablescapes groaning with savory nibbles — have filled culinary-minded social media posts in 2021. This holiday season even welcomed the arrival of the charcuterie gingerbread house.
RECIPES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Peppermint? Eggnog? What’s your favorite holiday flavor?

The time for caramel apple or pumpkin spice flavors has passed, now it’s all about the tastes of the holidays. Is your palate a fan of those traditional flavors, or do you pass on it at parties? This week’s What’s The Buzz team, which included Lauren Crocker of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, the managing editor of the Michigan Chronicle AJ Williams, and comedian Mike Bonner, shared their holiday food yes and no’s with Kim DeGiulio.
FOOD & DRINKS
Augusta Free Press

Tips for how you can extend the life of your leftover holiday eggnog

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eggnog has a limited shelf life, but consumers can still indulge post-Christmas cravings, and do so safely, with a few kitchen hacks. Mary Rapoport, consumer affairs and educational director for the Virginia Egg Council, shared some tips in a January 2021 episode...
FOOD & DRINKS
Lancaster Online

Here's how to deal with the cream cheese shortage: make your own [recipe]

You are not imagining things. Cream cheese is yet one more supermarket staple that has disappeared from store shelves in recent weeks. Supply chain issues are partly to blame, as with so many other consumer goods. But so is a cyberattack in October at Schreiber Foods, a leading cream cheese producer in Wisconsin, that shut down production for days, as reported by Bloomberg.
RECIPES
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

269
Followers
190
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy