ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Nochebuena: Why many Hispanic, Latinx and Filipino families celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

As the night falls on Christmas Eve, most American children are headed to bed in hopes seeing what Santa dropped off during the night, while parents and adults put the finishing touches of what they hope is a magical Christmas morning.

But for the Latinx, Hispanic and Filipino community, the party is already underway, with tamales, adobo, lechón and pancit on deck.

Nochebuena, which translates to "the good night," is a yearly holiday in which certain communities celebrate Christmas on the night of Dec. 24 rather than Dec. 25. While the traditions and celebrations of the night can vary based on culture and region, a common theme persists: it's about being together.

"There's only two or three times a year where you'll get the entire extended family together," Alexandro Gradilla, associate professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at California State University, Fullerton, told USA TODAY. "It really is not only a holiday of love, but it's also truly a holiday of peace."

There are many different ways Nochebuena is celebrated, but it all traces back to one source: religion and Spanish colonialization.

When Spaniards came to the Americas beginning in the late 1400s, they also brought Catholicism, which sees Christmas as the day Jesus Christ was born. The celebration begins around midnight as that is believed to be the time Christ was born. Today, some go to church for nine straight nights, culminating with mass the night of Christmas Eve or at midnight on Dec. 25.

However, Gradilla said indigenous people throughout the Americas had long celebrated the winter solstice, which typically happens just a few days before Christmas. The two celebrations intertwined to form their own unique event.

"People are bringing in elements of their own seasonal practices that predate colonization by the Spaniards and the introduction of Catholicism," he said. "It's a hybrid between celebrations that people held before."

Pancho Claus: Santa's zoot-suited cousin offers toys and cultural connection for Houston's Spanish-speaking kids

Why do we kiss underneath a parasite?: The origins of mistletoe explained

'Please, no more snowflakes.': Do holiday nails right with these artist tips and tricks

Nochebuena isn't just a Latinx holiday

The holiday has long been seen as a Latinx celebration, but across the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines also has been celebrating Nochebuena for centuries.

Much like the Americas, the Philippines was under Spanish colonization, which began in the 1500s and lasted for nearly three centuries. Throughout history, many different nations have influenced Philippine culture, but one thing that has remained is religion. Today, roughly 86% of the Philippines' estimated 109 million population identifies as Roman Catholic, according to Asia Society .

"That's why (Nochebuena) is still seen as part of Filipino tradition; it's because it is deeply rooted in that past," James Zarsadiaz, associate professor and director of the Yuchengco Philippine Studies Program at the University of San Francisco, told USA TODAY. "Even if you're not necessarily Catholic, Filipinos understand what it means and know what the festivities are all about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6wel_0dUJs8t800
Filipino residents walk outside the St. Joseph Parish Church after attending the first of nine daily dawn masses before Christmas day in suburban Las Pinas city, Philippines on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Filipinos attend nine consecutive dawn masses before Christmas as part of traditional Filipino practice in this largely Roman Catholic nation. Aaron Favila, AP

How is Nochebuena celebrated?

Despite being around 8,000 miles away from each other, there are lots of similarities in how Nochebuena is celebrated in the Philippines compared to other countries like Mexico.

For religious people, the night begins with an evening or midnight mass to honor the birth of Christ. Following that, families and friends gather to have a grand feast, and some families and friends also will open up Christmas presents at this time. Zarsadiaz says it's common for neighbors and members of the community to gather, regardless of religious status.

"You stay up late, you're hungry, you eat and you gather with your family and friends and your community," he said. "Even if you are not religious, you may engage in and participate in Nochebuena because it is about gathering your family and friends together. "

When it comes to eating, some dishes are typically reserved for the big night. In Latinx culture, tamales have long been connected with the night, while in the Philippines meats like adobo and jamón are served. Some dishes are both shared with other countries, like lechón.

One traditional Christmas piece you will see is poinsettia flowers, which are native to much of Mexico and Central America.

Gradilla says the holiday also offers families the rare chance to have multiple generations catching up and celebrating one grand night, something he believes doesn't happen often in mainstream American culture. Homes will be full of people, and it's best to show up for it.

"There are some traditions and holidays that you can skip out on, but if you're living within a Latinx family, not showing up to Christmas Eve is a big deal," Gradilla said. "That is 'the holiday.'"

'I became what I didn't see': Latinx and Hispanic influencers speak up about representation

A complicated love story: Author Carlos Bulosan’s critique of America gave Filipino migrants a voice

What does Nochebuena represent?

There are many interpretations of what Nochebuena means to communities, but one theme that is commonly acknowledged is the love.

Zarsadiaz said the night offers everyone the chance to reflect on the past year and be grateful for still having the opportunity to be around their loved ones.

"It's really kind of this moment to celebrate, take pause, be grateful and to ultimately be with family and community." he said, "As sappy and romantic that sounds, that's really what it's all about."

Gradilla says there are many ties to the story of Christ's birth and the story of Latinx people in the United States. He said the story of a family facing challenges and looking for a home resonates with a lot of people, not just in a religious way, but a spiritual one.

So when people see families and friends celebrating Christmas on what they believe is the wrong day, it's far from the truth.

"We're not celebrating on the wrong day. We're celebrating the message of Christmas," Gradilla said. "That's why the holiday is so special."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

What's your state's favorite Christmas cookie?: Google shares unique holiday searches

Why do we hang stockings?: 'The stockings were hung by the chimney with care...' But why? Here's how it started.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nochebuena: Why many Hispanic, Latinx and Filipino families celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
The Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Celebrating the true meaning of Christmas

“Christmas: Christian festival celebrating the birth of Jesus.” – Britannica. “But the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.’” – Bible (Luke 1:30,31)
mountcarmelblessedsacrament.com

Gallery: Celebrating the birth of Christ on Christmas Eve

The birth of Christ was celebrated at the 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24, 2021. This Mass featured the Christmas story told by the children, who also participated in singing a couple of timeless carols with Father Jim. Here are some images from that celebration.
CELEBRATIONS
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
spectrumlocalnews.com

Many gather to celebrate Christmas at Rochester-area churches

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​People from across the area gathered at Saint Monica's and Emmanuel's Church of the Deaf on Genesee Street for Christmas Eve Mass Friday. The service included kids in costumes as part of the Children's Christmas Pageant and the choir could also be heard singing some classic holiday tunes.
ROCHESTER, NY
charlottesmartypants.com

5 Christmas Eve traditions for the whole family

One of the many joys of being a parent during the holidays is getting to start your own family traditions, finding special ways to make Christmas unique to your family. In the six years since my husband and I had our first son (and two more along the way) creating traditions for Christmas Eve have been some of our most fun. Here are just a few of them!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Cookie#Hispanic#American#Filipino#Adobo#Lech N#Chicana#Spanish#Spaniards#Catholicism
Summit Daily News

Jack Taylor: Memories of family Christmas celebrations

Christmas in the Taylor household when us kids were growing up was a family affair. Decorations were unpacked from their nonholiday season storage, where they had been lovingly stowed the prior January. We raced around the house the day after Thanksgiving carefully, or not so carefully, placing our favorites in their proper places. It was my job to tease my sisters about their choices of where they placed those prized decorations.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rogersville Review

Eva Longoria has big celebrations on Christmas Eve

Eva Longoria doesn't "really do" Christmas morning. The 46-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Santiago with husband José Bastón - sticks to her family's traditions of celebrating on Christmas Eve rather than waiting to exchange gifts late into the day on 25 December every year. She told...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Google
coolcleveland.com

Celebrate Christmas Eve at a Carillon Concert in University Circle

There are less than 200 cast-bell carillons in the U.S., and one of them — the only one in Cleveland — is the Alexander McGaffin Carillon at the Church of the Covenant on the Case Western Reserve University campus, featuring 47 bells (The largest in the U.S., at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Chapel, has 72 bells).
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Sun

Thrive Church celebrates Christmas with family event

Thrive Church in Mt. Pleasant offers a free Christmas in Mount Pleasant experience for the entire family with games, gifts and goodies 6:30-8 p.m., and a service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24. There will be live reindeer and hot cocoa for all community members, and child care during the service for ages 6 and older. Details on Facebook at bit.ly/3EiSEPo.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
mynews13.com

Non-profit feeds hundreds of families on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – With all the struggles the pandemic has brought to people here, some in Central Florida spent their Christmas Eve helping out those less fortunate. “It’s like a family affair, everyone here is like family to me,” said nonprofit founder Shareece Mitchell. She held their...
ORLANDO, FL
Times Leader

Christmas Eve Mass rekindles many fond memories

WILKES-BARRE — At St. Andrew Catholic Church on Parish Street, children bring Christmas to the church when they lay the statue of baby Jesus in the manger at Christmas Eve Mass. About a dozen children were accompanied by Santa Claus as they made their way down the center aisle...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WGN TV

9 @ 9: Why celebrating Christmas used to be illegal

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story. 9. Christmas wasn’t always Dec. 25. 8. Traditions of evergreens. 7....
LIFESTYLE
westkentuckystar.com

Public invited to Mayfield celebration of hope on Christmas Eve

All are invited to attend a celebration of hope on Christmas Eve, December 24th, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm, at Graves County High School. The celebration will be complete with dinner, pillows, presents for the children, and Santa will make an appearance. This event is free and sponsored by...
MAYFIELD, KY
WTHI

Churches in the Wabash Valley celebrate Christmas Eve

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are marking Christmas Eve in celebration in the Wabash Valley. Of course, in the Christian faith, Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. St. Benedict Church had its Christmas eve service. News 10 has reported the church had to hold reservations for attendees, due to the pandemic.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

328K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy