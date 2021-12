It’s official: Christmas is no longer just for humans, but for the dogs too.We’re seeing more festive-themed dogs’ toys than ever before, with brussel sprout-shaped dog toys seeming especially popular this year. There’s also more festive outfits for our four-legged friends too, from accessories to turn your pooch into a snowman, and even jackets that will transform him into a reindeer, complete with antlers.And once again there’s been a huge increase in the number of personalised items, from leads, to doggie jumpers and dog beds. But whether your pet will appreciate this latest trend remains to be seen.One thing’s for...

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO