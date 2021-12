General Motors will offer a set of front and rear splash guard accessories for the GMC Hummer EV pickup through the official GMC Accessories catalog. Officially referred to as Front Splash Guards and Rear Splash Guards, these accessories will cost $100 for two and promise to help protect the GMC Hummer EV from mud, gravel and other road splash. The splash guards were designed and developed specifically for the GMC Hummer EV and feature an embossed Hummer EV logo. GM says the splash guards will ship with all necessary hardware for installation, along with instructions on how to install them. GMC Hummer EV pickup owners can also have the splash guards installed by their dealership.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO