Here is another set of leaked images showing off Huawei’s first-ever foldable clamshell smartphone. The Huawei P50 Pocket is expected to be revealed in the coming days but as with most flagship devices, more images and details are being leaked. The latest images are official promotional photos that depict how technology and fashion collide. The Huawei P50 Pocket is presented as a stylish and fashionable phone that can be used everyday.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO