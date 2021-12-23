ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Factory Reset AirPods Max to Fix Common Issues [Tutorial]

By Uzair Ghani
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we will show you how you can factory reset your AirPods Max headphones to fix issues if you're been experiencing any. Learn How to Reboot or Factory Reset AirPods Max and Fix Common Problems You Might be Facing Such as Connectivity Drop-off and More. There will eventually come...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Factory Reset#Electronic Devices#Digital
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to securely show your COVID-19 certificate on your iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you have to physically hand over your iPhone to present aCOVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do so quickly in the most secure way possible.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro holiday deal is back for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you're looking to get some of the overall best true wireless earbuds out there in time for Christmas and you're finding it difficult to choose between Samsung's two latest (and arguably greatest) AirPods Pro alternatives, Amazon could help you decide right now by selling the Galaxy Buds Pro at a rare $65 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

How to Factory Reset your Sonos Speakers

There’s a number of reasons why you may need to perform a factory reset on your Sonos speaker. For one, it could be having issues working with the rest of your Sonos ecosystem or even the Sonos app. Or you might be wanting to sell it or give it away to someone else. In that case, a reset is definitely necessary.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

AirPods Max Launched One Year Ago Today

A year ago today, Apple made AirPods Max available to purchase a week after announcing its first over-ear headphones via a press release on its website. ‌AirPods Max‌ are Apple's first AirPods branded over-ear headphones and are undoubtedly a premium option for customers looking for over-ear headphones in the market. Rumors had initially indicated the headphones would be called "AirPods Studio," and their launch was deemed "imminent" for the majority of 2020.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s AirPods Max, AirPods gen-3 and more headphones are on sale

We keep receiving incredible savings at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new pair of Apple AirPods Max starting at $422, which is way better than their $549 starting price tag. Whatever the case, you can pick up a new pair of these amazing headphones in your choice of Space Gray or Green, as the other color options may arrive with a less affordable price tag.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Loving AirPods Max After Using Them For a Year

The AirPods Max headphones were met with quite a lot of skepticism when they were first released, thanks largely to the US$549.00 price point. Over on iMore, Joe Wituschek explains why he loves his, a year after getting them. After using AirPods Max for about a year now, I can...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

How to Check MagSafe Battery Pack Firmware Version [Tutorial]

Here's how you can find out and check the current firmware version running on the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It's Super Easy to Check Which Firmware Version Your MagSafe Battery Pack is Currently Running. The MagSafe Battery Pack might be one of the most infamous...
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Color calibration keeps resetting in Windows 10 [FIX]

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: December 2020. The display/graphics driver issue can cause your display calibration to reset...
SOFTWARE
iclarified.com

Apple to Release Desktop Chips on 18 Month Cycle, M2 in 2H22, M2 Pro/Max in 1H23 [Report]

Apple is planning to release new desktop chips on an 18 month cycle, reports the Commercial Times. According to sources in the supply chain industry, Apple Silicon will be updated every 18 months in the future. In the second half of 2022, Apple will first launch the M2 processor code-named Staten, and in the first half of 2023, it will launch the new M2X processor architecture code-named Rhodes, and release two processors such as M2 Pro and M2 Max according to the different graphics cores. Device. Apple's M2 series processors all use a 4-nanometer process, and will be updated to the M3 series of processors after an 18-month cycle. It is expected that they will be mass-produced using TSMC's 3-nanometer process.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy