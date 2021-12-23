ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Wolf Among Us 2 Is Set Six Months After the Original Season

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first The Wolf Among Us 2 information following the announcement at The Game Awards 2019 has appeared on the pages of the latest Game Informer magazine issue (#342), now available digitally. The upcoming second season will take place roughly six months after the original. Nick Herman, COO and...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
eteknix.com

Wolf Among Us 2 Dev Promise News is Coming Soon!

Back in 2017, Telltale Games trolled me pretty hard. Literally days after writing about speculation that a sequel to The Wolf Among Us 2 wasn’t going to happen any time soon, they announced that the highly-anticipated sequel was in development. Less than 2 months after it was confirmed, however, I already had worries about the long-term future of the company. And these were sadly proven to be well-founded a year later when Telltale Games was officially shut down.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Telltale Games, Currently Developing The Wolf Among Us 2, Shares 2022 Plans

It's been just around two years since Telltale Games announced its return. Populated by some of the former studio's staff and led by a new team, the company announced a follow-up to The Wolf Among Us during The Game Awards 2019. Then things seemed to go quiet, leading many to speculate on how the newly reformed studio was doing. However, Telltale has recently been very vocal about the status of its projects and the studio itself. This most recent post from Telltale's official Twitter account runs down a list of the studio's recent milestones and what it hopes to achieve in the near future. It begins, "Telltale is back." Then the post moves on to assure readers that the company, while trying to stay true to the Telltale legacy, is changing things up and steering clear of the problems that plagued the original studio.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 Details Will be Shared in Early 2022, Telltale Reassures

It’s been a couple of years since the reformed Telltale Games first unveiled The Wolf Among Us 2. At the time, it was confirmed that the game had restarted development from scratch, and not only was Telltale shifting development engines (going from Unity to Unreal Engine), a year later it was also confirmed that the entire game would be released in one go, rather than in an episodic manner, as Telltale games used to go.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Telltale Games to Reveal New The Wolf Among Us 2 Info ‘Early Next Year’

The Wolf Among Us 2 Devs Will Reveal More About the Game in Early 2022. The Wolf Among Us 2 fans first got wind of the title back in 2019. Telltale Games first announced to the gaming public that the game was going into its pre-production phase in December 2019. Unfortunately, there has been no word about the sequel since the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
pushsquare.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 Still Alive, News Next Year

Telltale Games' announcement at The Game Awards that it will be publishing a video game adaptation of hit Netflix TV show The Expanse has reminded everyone this isn't the only project the developer currently has on the books. Cast your mind back two years and you may remember the same studio revealing The Wolf Among Us 2 on Geoff's Keighley's big stage. We've heard absolutely nothing since from the sequel, and the team's latest reveal has raised concerns over the return of Bigby Wolf.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New The Wolf Among Us 2 Details Shed Light on Story and Setting

Telltale Games has revealed a bunch of new details pertaining to its much-anticipated The Wolf Among Us 2 follow-up season. That’s right, thanks to an exclusive preview in the latest issue of Game Informer, we now have some fresh tidbits to pore over. (H/T, @shinobi602.) Go ahead and check out a brief roundup of the new intel below:
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here Are Some New Details On The Wolf Among Us 2

After being announced at The Game Awards in 2019, there's been very little news about the "reborn" Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us 2. Now, a new feature in Game Informer on the long-awaited sequel is shedding some light on new key details about the game. The new details have...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolf Among Us#Game Informer#Adhoc Studio
wccftech.com

Halo Infinite “Winter Contingency” Begins, Cosmetics a Lot Easier to Earn than in Last Event

Halo Infinite has kicked off its latest event, the Christmassy-themed “Winter Contingency,” and thankfully it’s new cosmetics won’t be a major pain to earn. Halo Infinite’s “Fracture: Tenrai” event has been criticized for drawn-out, grindy progression, and locking many of its most coveted items behind additional microtransactions. 343 Industries have promised to do better with future events, so fans were keeping a close eye on Halo Infinite’s inevitable holiday celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

PS Plus Free Games for January Leak, Include Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5, and More

January’s PlayStation Plus free games likely won’t be announced until next week, but once again the reliable folks at Dealabs have leaked the lineup early. Apparently, the selection will include the popular co-op mine ‘em up Deep Rock Galactic, arcade racer Dirt 5, and the Atlus-Tecmo-Koei collaboration Persona 5 Strikers. Interestingly, it seems we’re getting two PS5 games (most previous months it’s been two PS4 games and only one PS5 option). Here’s a bit more detail about the latest lineup of PS Plus free games…
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 Devs Provide New Details About the Game

The latest issues of Game Informer brings further details about The Wolf Among Us 2. We found out, among other things, when and where the game's action will take place. It was also reported that the work is in full swing. A couple of weeks ago we were assured that...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Second Extinction Free Today on Epic Games Store, 9 More Free Titles on the Way

The annual Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is currently in full swing, and as usual, a new game is being offered for free each day throughout the holidays. Today’s game is Avalanche’s co-op dino shooter Second Extinction, which launched in early access this year. Epic’s free holiday games are yours to keep, but each one is only available for 24 hours, so don’t sleep on anything you might want! Haven’t been keeping up with Second Extinction? You can check out a quick trailer and an official description, below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wccftech.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Remaster May Get Rollback Netcode After Launch

The Persona 4 Arena Ultimax remaster may receive rollback netcode after launch, Atlus confirmed recently. In this week's issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, as reported by Persona Central, Persona Team Creative Director and Producer Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that Atlus is considering implementing rollback netcode after launch with an update. He also confirmed that the remaster will be the final version of the game and it will come with all the features that have been included in the Persona 4 Arena series.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Games With Gold Delivers a Beloved Cult Classic in January

Microsoft has revealed their Xbox Games With Gold lineup for January 2022, which includes your standard two Xbox One games and two Xbox/Xbox 360 games, all of them playable via backward compatibility. If we’re being completely honest, Games With Gold hasn’t been all that exciting for a while, as Microsoft focuses their efforts on Xbox Game Pass, but January does have one treat in store – the cult-classic Treasure shooter Radiant Silvergun.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Open World RPG Announced for PC

Awaken Realms Digital announced the open world roleplaying game Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, an adaptation of the board game that became the biggest Kickstarter campaign in 2018 with over $6.2 million in pledges. According to the studio, gamers can expect a world full of complex quests where the...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Ashes of Creation MMORPG Is the Latest Game to Upgrade to UE5

The currently short list of confirmed Unreal Engine 5 games just got slightly bigger with the announcement that Ashes of Creation, the MMORPG in development at Intrepid Studios, has now finished upgrading from Unreal Engine 4. After debating the move, the team came to a unanimous decision and began merging its custom base with Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy